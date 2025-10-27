China certainly did not have it all their way in the Badminton Asia Under-17 & Under-15 Junior Championships 2025, which concluded over the weekend at the Chengdu University of TCM Wenjiang Campus Gymnasium.

While China dominated the U15 division with four titles out of five, the host could only claim one crown in the higher U17 classification.

Unseeded Zhu Yan Kai-Zhang Zhi Rui gave China the best of start to the Sunday finals, where in the Mixed Doubles, the pair served an upset to unseat second-seeded Chan Yee Hei-Au-Yeng Wing Chi from Hong Kong 21-19, 21-19.

Zhang Jia Lun then gave China the win in the final of the U15 Men’s Singles when he overcame fourth-seeded Chan Yee Hei from Hong Kong 17-21, 21-8, 24-22 in 56 minutes.

A third title came by way of the U15 Women’s Doubles through Zhang Zhi Han-Zhang Zhi Rui, when they took just under half an hour for their straight set 21-11, 21-17 win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-chiao-Lee Chia-yun.

Wu Hua-Zheng Huai Bo then made short work of Indonesia’s Muhammad Waldan Habibi and Darmawan Setiawan for the Men’s Doubles crown, 21-18, 23-21.

The only title that eluded China in the U15 was in the Women’s Singles with Shaina Manimuthu from India making good on her top seed to beat Japan’s Chiharu Tomita in straight sets 21-14, 22-20.

In the U17 division, an all-China final in the Men’s Singles gave the host their lone win with Pan Jun Jie emerging victorious over Hong Tian Yue, 25-23, 12-21, 21-15.

Chinese Taipei took two U17titles through the Men’s Double and also the Mixed Doubles.

Second-seeded Chen Ping-hsuan-Lee Wei-ting took a mere 24 minutes to overcome Muhammad Luthfi Habibi Faza Iwadh Kurnia Ramdhan from Indonesia 21-7, 21-10 for the Men’s Doubles crown.

It was an all-Chinese Taipei final in the Mixed Doubles with Lee Wei-ting-Chen Yu-hsi needing 45 minutes to chalk the 22-20, 13-21, 23-21 win over Chang I-an-Wang Yi-han.

India took a second title in Chengdu with Diksha Sudhakar emerging victorious in the U17 Women’s Singles when she overcame compatriot Lakshya Rajesh 21-16, 21-9 in 27 minutes.

On the other hand, Thailand picked up one title with Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul-Sarisa Janpeng taking the Women’s Doubles after the top seed recorded the 21-16, 21-12 win over China’s Jiang Lin Lin and Xiang Ju Yin in the final.

Like this: Like Loading...