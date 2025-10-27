Angkor Tiger FC kept the chase at the top of the Cambodian Premier League 2025/26, where their 3-1 win over Life FC this week gave them the same 18 points as leaders Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC.

Nu Chenmakara gave the home team the lead after 12 minutes as Sokry Sofan then added the second goal two minutes later for Angkor Tiger to take the 2-0 lead at the break. A third goal by way of Mark Ajay Kurita in the 78th minute put Angkor Tiger comfortably in front before Life FC nailed their only goal of the game through Kim Hyeon-su, nine minutes to the end.After eight matches, Angkor Tiger are second in the standings, while Svay Rieng stayed top on better goal difference and a game in hand.Third is eight-time winners Phnom Penh Crown FC with 17 points. #AFFPhotos Courtesy #AngkorTiger

Like this: Like Loading...