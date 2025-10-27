As part of the World Athletics Awards 2025, World Athletics is pleased to confirm the nominees for Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year and Men’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year.

There are five nominees for these two categories, and a vote will take place to identify the two finalists for each.World Athlete of the Year – how it worksThe nominations reflect some of the standout performances achieved during another memorable year for the sport, which peaked with the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25.Nominees for 2025 Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year (in alphabetical order):Tigst Assefa, Ethiopia• World marathon silver medallist and London Marathon winner• World leader with a women-only world recordSifan Hassan, Netherlands• Sydney Marathon winner• London Marathon third placePeres Jepchirchir, Kenya• World marathon champion• Won her fifth global titleAgnes Ngetich, Kenya• World 10km record (women-only)• Half marathon world lead with third-fastest performance of all timeMaria Perez, Spain• Double world champion in 20km and 35km race walk• Unbeaten in 2025Nominees for 2025 Men’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year (in alphabetical order):Caio Bonfim, Brazil• World 20km race walk champion• World 35km race walk silver medallistEvan Dunfee, Canada• World 35km race walk champion• World 35km race walk record and area 20km race walk recordYomif Kejelcha, Ethiopia• World 5km leader with sixth-fastest performance in history• World 10km leader with second-fastest performance in historySabastian Sawe, Kenya• London Marathon and Berlin Marathon winner• Top two marathon performances of 2025Alphonce Simbu, Tanzania• World marathon champion• Boston Marathon runner-upThe vote to determine the Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms – on Facebook, Instagram and X . Voting closes on 2 November and the winners will be announced at the World Athletics Awards on 30 November.The nominees for the Track Athlete of the Year awards were announced on 13 October and the nominees for the Field Athlete of the Year awards were announced on 20 October.The overall women’s and men’s World Athlete of the Year award winners will be selected from among the track, field and out of stadium category winners.World Athletics

