Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland chalked up the 47th win of her Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series career in Copenhagen on Saturday afternoon, tying Gary Hunt’s all-time record in just her 58th competition. Meanwhile, Constantin Popovici earned an important first victory of the season fin the Men’s competition, making it back-to-back wins for the Romanian from the iconic cantilevered roof of the Danish city’s Opera House. Here is all you need to know:

– Edged out at the previous stop in Florida by American Kaylea Arnett, Iffland bounced back in Copenhagen to add another landmark achievement in her record-breaking career. In front of a packed-out harbour the nine-time champion equalled cliff diving legend Gary Hunt’s wins record in 43 fewer starts than the Frenchman required to reach the same milestone.

– “Wow, 47 wins. That’s incredible. I guess it’s going to be a battle between me and Gary going into the next couple of events. The energy was electric out there on the platform, this city is one of my favourites in the world. I’m just super-stoked, I can’t believe I did it one more time.”

– The 34-year-old Australian was forced to produce her very best by Canada’s Simone Leathead, who’s enjoying her best-ever start to a season. The 23-year-old went toe-to-toe with the champion from the very first round on Thursday afternoon, before producing the dive of the competition in Round 4 – an Inward 3 Somersaults ½ Twist Pike – which earned her a string of 9s from the judges and cranked up the pressure on the reigning champion.

– In typical fashion, Iffland stepped confidently onto the platform for the final dive, waved at the crowds and then wasted no time in reeling off another ripped entry to take the win by a tight five-point margin.

– “The pressure was on and I think the fact that I put down that first round dive for 9s was a confidence booster that carried me all the way through,” Iffland said. “Each event I’m getting a little bit older and sorer, and the girls are really stepping up. It’s so cool to see and exciting to win a competition now you have to turn up and hit all four dives.”

– This second win of the season means Iffland now holds a commanding 20-point lead in the overall standings, as Leathead moves up two places into second. Canada’s Molly Carlson sits in third overall on the same points as American Lisa Faulkner, who produced another accomplished performance in the Danish capital to complete the podium.

– On the men’s platform, a tightly packed field after three rounds looked set to battle in an exciting finale.

– Aidan Heslop and Constantin Popovici duly got the ball rolling, with the Brit laying down a Forward 4 Somersaults 3½ Twists Pike to surge into the lead before his Romanian rival replied with an even more spectacular Armstand Back 3½ Somersaults 3 Twists Pike to edge ahead.

– Neither St. Petersburg winner James Lichtenstein and competition front-runner Catalin Preda could could apply the required finish and, two huge splashes later, it was Popovici who was celebrating back-to-back wins at the place where he made his debut in 2018.

– “The first win of the season and I’m really happy. It’s always super-nice to be back here. My first-ever event was here, my last event here was a win and, now, another win,” said the Romanian, who’s now moved into joint-second place on the list of all-time men’s victories.

– Victory in Denmark also saw the 37-year-old leap from sixth to third place in the overall standings, albeit still nine points behind second-placed Lichtenstein and 17 points behind leader Heslop.

– From the contemporary Copenhagen Opera House, the series next takes a step back in time to the historic city of Mostar and its famous Stari Most for the season’s fourth stop on July 31.

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Copenhagen Women’s result

Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 361.55 points Simone Leathead (CAN) 356.05 Lisa Faulkner (USA) 353.90 Ginni van Katwijk (NED) 334.30 Molly Carlson (CAN) 321.00

Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Copenhagen Men’s result

Constantin Popovici (ROU) 420.80 points Aidan Heslop (GBR) W 416.65 Catalin Preda (ROU) 390.80 James Lichtenstein (USA) 372.30 Gary Hunt (FRA) 368.05

Standings (after 3 of 6 events)

Women

Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) 57 points Simone Leathead (CAN) 37 Molly Carlson (CAN) 33 Lisa Faulkner (USA) 33 Kaylea Arnett (USA) 31

Men

Aidan Heslop (GBR) 52 points James Lichtenstein (USA) 44 Constantin Popovici (ROU) 35 Catalin Preda (ROU) 32 Jonathan Paredes (MEX) 23

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