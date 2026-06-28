In an all-Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) affair, Nuraqilah Maisarah Ramdan and Ong Xin Yee rode out victorious in a turbulent three-set thriller to lift the Women’s Doubles title in the Second Leg, of the BAM National U21 Championships 2026 here in Kuantan.

Facing national teammates Dania Sofea Zaidi and Tan Zhing Hui in the final, the second-seeded Nuraqilah-Xin Yee were made to work for close to an hour before they were able to clinch the title.

Ranked 3rd/4th Dania Sofea-Zhing Hui had fought hard to take the first set 16-14, only to see the next two sets slipped away when Nuraqilah-Xin Yee stormed back to take the 15-10, 15-11 win.

In the final of the Women Singles, second-seeded Oo Shan Zhi had a more straightforward run to the title when she upstaged her BAM teammate and top seed Lim Zhi Shin.

In the duel of the top two, 19-year-old Shan Zhi had taken the first set 15-6 before surviving some hard resistance from Zhi Shin to take the 19-17 win in 35 minutes.

In another all-BAM final, Tan Zhi Yang-Vannee Gobi took the Mixed Doubles title after resisting some brilliant effort from the pair of Nicole Tan Pei En-Loh Ziheng.

Zhi Yang-Vannee had conceded the first set 13-15 before recovering to take the next two sets 15-11, 15-12 in an hour long exchange.

In the meantime, the partnership of Muhammad Nur Azhar Zunaide (from Sabah) and Siau Yu Hang (Johor) delivered a windfall when they upstaged top seeds Nixon Ang Jia Shen-Shim Hymns Isaiah.

It took Muhammad Nur-Yu Hang 43 minutes to scorch to the 15-10, 15-12 victory over Nixon-Isaiah, who had been largely consistent over the past several days.

In the final of the Men’s Singles, Muhammad Haziq Mohd Najib from Selangor upset the formbook to beat BAM’s Roslie Razeeq Danial 15-10, 15-7 for his first national crown this year.

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