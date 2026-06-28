Host Japan produced the biggest result of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships so far, upsetting defending champions China 2-0 to finish top of Group B at the Yatsushiro City General Gymnasium today.

The victory reshaped the quarter-final draw, leaving China as runners-up and setting up a heavyweight last-eight clash against Group D winners Malaysia on Sunday.

Japan edged two closely fought sets, winning 55-49 and 55-53, with boys’ singles player Shunki Hagiwara delivering the decisive points on both occasions to spark celebrations among the home supporters. The hosts take on Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

Malaysia, meanwhile, emerged on top in a gripping battle with Indonesia to claim Group D honours.

Thailand, winner of Group A, completed their group campaign with a 2-0 win over Hong Kong China today, setting up a clash against Indonesia in tomorrow’s quarterfinals.

The Malaysians took the opening set 55-51 after winning all five matches, but Indonesia hit back in the second. Joe Fardhan Rainanda proved the difference as the Indonesians levelled the tie with a 55-49 victory and forced a deciding set.

Malaysia regained control in the decider. Damien Ling and Irfan Shazmir gave their side an early advantage with an 11-9 win over Muhammad Rizki Mubarrok and Raihan Pramono in the men’s doubles.

Women’s doubles pair Genevie Lim/Low Zi Yu then widened the gap, defeating Halifa Usni Pratiwi /Aurelia Syakira Putri 22-17 in a contest that lasted nine minutes.

The winning points eventually came through Tee Carine, who edged Mayla Pratiwi 33-32 in a tense women’s singles encounter to secure top spot for Malaysia.

Group C produced another thriller as India overcame Chinese Taipei in a match that went all the way. Chinese Taipei struck first, taking the opening set 55-43, only for India to respond with a 55-52 win in the second.

The decider swung back and forth. Chinese Taipei moved ahead through the women’s doubles before Tanvi Patri restored parity for India in the women’s singles.

Top seed Yih Chung-Hsiang then edged Dev Ruparella 33-32 to put Chinese Taipei back in front, but India answered in the mixed doubles to level the scores at 44-44 and force the final contest.

In the deciding men’s doubles, Pavash Suresh/Punith Suresh held their nerves, prevailing 55-54 in a dramatic finish to send India through as Group C champions, setting up a clash against Hong Kong China in the quarterfinals.

QUARTER-FINALS (June 29)

Thailand vs Indonesia

India vs Hong Kong China

Chinese Taipei vs Japan

China vs Malaysia

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