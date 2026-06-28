The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) have today announced Daikin as an Official Partner of its four premier competitions – the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup™ and ASEAN U-23 Championship™, collectively branded as ASEAN United FC. The partnership was concluded by SPORTFIVE, the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner.

Founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1924, Daikin, a global pioneer in heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC) solutions renowned for its innovations in climate technology is the world’s leading air conditioning manufacturers by revenues. Through a corporate slogan of “Perfecting the Air“, Daikin is committed to creating comfortable and sustainable environments that enhance lives while contributing to communities around the world. The company has a strong presence across ASEAN and Oceania, including in major markets Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand. Vietnam, Cambodia and Australia.

As an Official Partner of the ASEAN United FC competitions, Daikin aims to raise its presence and affinity among consumers and communities across the region through the unifying power of football. Led by Daikin Industries (Thailand) Ltd., the partnership draws on the strength of Daikin’s regional network to create value beyond borders, while investing in players, fans, and the long-term development of football.

Mr. Tsutomu Kurihara, President, Daikin said: “This partnership marks an important step for Daikin in ASEAN and Oceania. Football unites passion, energy, and human connection, and it is deeply woven into the lifestyle of the next generation — people whose everyday comfort and well-being we aim to support through better air.

“At the heart of our work is our brand slogan, ‘Perfecting the Air’ — our belief that quality air is the foundation of health and performance. Our campaign concept, ‘Breathe the Win,’ carries that vision onto the pitch: sharing inspiration, taking on challenges together, and striving for victory as one. Through this partnership, we hope to help build a healthier and more connected future for communities across the region.”

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, ASEAN Football Federation, said: “Daikin is one of the world’s most respected brands, recognised for its commitment to innovation, excellence and improving lives. We are honoured to welcome Daikin to the ASEAN football family as an Official Partner of ASEAN United FC events.

Daikin’s dedication to connecting and enriching communities across Southeast Asia aligns closely with the AFF’s vision of advancing football development, strengthening our competitions and creating a positive impact throughout the region. Together, we look forward to bringing the passion and unifying power of football closer to millions of fans across ASEAN.”

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Daikin, a dominant ASEAN brand and household name as an Official Partner of the region’s four leading football competitions. Centralized under the ASEAN United FC marketing platform, the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup™ and ASEAN U-23 Championship™, collectively the region’s most watched and followed events, offer Daikin unprecedented access to one of the world’s largest consumer markets to strengthen their dominance even further.”

Learn more about the ASEAN United FC competitions at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and follow @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

Like this: Like Loading...