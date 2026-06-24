Defending champion Tan Kean Wei strolled into the Third Round of the Second Leg, Men’s Singles BA of Malaysia (BAM) National U21 Championships 2026 as he looks to improve on his performance from the First Leg in Perak which saw him denied in the Round of 16.

After getting a bye in the First Round here Kuantan – incidentally the same venue in which he captured the National U21 crown last year – the 19-year-old overcame Muhammad Danish Mohd Nazri from Perak with ease.

Needing just 20 minutes to confirm his slot in the next round Kean Wei, who joined the BAM setup earlier this year, got the better of Muhammad Danish 15-6, 15-2.

Kean Wei’s opponent in the next round is Goh Yue Zhee from Penang.

The 17-year-old Yue Zhee shut down Melaka’s Jared Tan 15-13, 15-6.

Second-seeded Tan Jie Lee fron Johor was also on easy street as he made good on a bye in the First Round to overcome Pahang’s Chia Chong Kim in his Second Round tie today.

It took the 20-year-old just 25 minutes to progress to the next round following his 15-10, 15-6 victory.

Jie Lee’s next opponent is BAM’s Lim Zheng Zie, who beat Yeo Jun Quan from Perlis 15-11, 15-8.

In the meantime, last year’s runners-up Roslie Razeeq Danial from BAM did not even have to lift his racquet today for his place in the Third Round of the competition.

After gaining a bye in the First Round of the Men’s Singles, the 18-year-old Roslie Razeeq received a walkover from Kelantan’s Muhammad Azim Faris Mohd Azlan in the Second Round.

Tomorrow, ranked 3rd/4th Roslie Razeeq will face Aaron Lee Fu Seng from Selangor.

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