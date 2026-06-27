Western Sydney Wanderers FC have confirmed the signing of dynamic New Zealand attacker Liam Gillion, with the exciting young talent joining the club on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old arrives at Wanderland after making 24 A-League Men appearances across the past two seasons, where he established himself as one of the competition’s promising young attacking talents.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/wanderers-add-championship-winner-liam-gillion/

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