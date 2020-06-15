Schools will start to open in stages in Malaysia on 24 June 2020 – as per the announcement of Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Following the country’s dwindling numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Malaysian government has introduced the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) starting from 10 June until 31 August 2020.

Schools in Malaysia have been closed since 14 March when the first Movement Control Order (MCO) was introduced to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Schools will be reopened in stages under the RMCO after obtaining the necessary recommendations from the Health Ministry,” said Muhyiddin.

Schools will reopen first for those in Form Five and Six in nearly 3,000 secondary schools nationwide.

Like this: Like Loading...