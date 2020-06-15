The chequered flag has been shown for the first ever 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual – an event which brought together 200 of the world’s best professional drivers and sim racers from 37 different countries to race on 170 different simulators in 50 cars on the legendary French track.

Following a successful and hugely impressive event which included a live DJ set by The Avener and a TV programme shown live in 57 countries, new ground has been broken in the world of esports in terms of its size, presentation and visibility across the world.

Gérard Neveu, CEO of the FIA World Endurance Championship and the Le Mans Esports Series: “This has been a massive collaborative effort, with so many people involved in multiple areas. We want to pay tribute to everyone for their energy, enthusiasm, professionalism and expertise by saying a sincere and warm thank you to…

Our competitors, without whom this would not have been possible

The millions of fans worldwide who have followed this event on TV, online and on social media

Our manufacturer partners, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Porsche and Toyota, with the welcome addition of Corvette to this event

Our sponsors and commercial partners, notably SAFEIS, Thrustmaster, Motorsport Tickets, Motorsport TV, Rolex, Total, Michelin, Motul, Goodyear, Gant and MMA.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation for their support and for raising funds for such a worthwhile cause

Everyone involved from the ACO and the FIA

The entire TV production crew including the commentators who talked, analysed, interviewed and entertained from start to finish

The media who have been captivated by this event and given it great visibility

Our Race Directors Eduardo Freitas, Ben Rossiter-Turner and their assistants

Mission H24 for their support of our Safety Car and its two drivers

The sporting team

The combined marketing team

The combined media and communications team

The logistics team

And a very special congratulations to the WEC orga team and Motorsport Games for their high-performance partnership

Thank you for being part of this great adventure and for all that has been achieved together. See you in September for the real 24 Hours of Le Mans.

