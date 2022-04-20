Striking new livery for CUPRA e-Racers in all-electric touring car World Cup

2021 Champion Mattias Ekström and Jordi Gené return to all-star line-up

Tom Blomqvist and Adrien Tambay to make electric touring car debuts

CUPRA EKS has unveiled a dynamic livery and an exciting driver line-up for this year’s FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup – with Tom Blomqvist and Adrien Tambay joining current ETCR champion Mattias Ekström and Jordi Gené in the all-electric touring car team.

The 2021 title-winning CUPRA e-Racer will appear in a striking new livery designed to represent the revolutionary change inspired by the digital world.

The multi-layered and chameleonic body colour, with vivid and morphing green and violet hues scattered by neon yellow kinetic accents, is a design inspired and influenced by the digital world and signals a revolutionary change in the brand’s aesthetics.

There will be innovations under the skin too. The CUPRA e-Racer’s weight optimisation has been enhanced, while reinforced parts make it even more robust. The car will also feature a new roof hatch above the driver’s helmet and removable plastic windows which will allow medical access to the cockpit where entry via the doors is otherwise compromised.

“We are very pleased to announce our exciting CUPRA EKS driver line-up for this year’s FIA ETCR eTouring Car World Cup,” said Xavi Serra, CUPRA Racing Head of Technical Development.

“To bring drivers of the calibre of Tom Blomqvist and Adrien Tambay into the all-electric series for the first time is something very special, and we are sure they will adapt well and score very good result – whilst in Mattias Ekström and Jordi Gené we have the experience, race winning skill and continuity that every team dreams of having.”

