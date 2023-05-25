THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are designed by CASTELLI and produced with SITIP recycled fabrics.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)

Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jonathan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)

Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost)

Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner Alberto Dainese said: “The guys did an outstanding job. I was in front too early so I deflected and waited for someone to start. I was able to catch up and pass Matthews right in the last few metres. I have to be honest, I thought I didn’t make it. It’s an immense joy.”

The Maglia Rosa Geraint Thomas said: “It was a crazy bunch finish. Luckily it didn’t rain that much today. We are all safe and ready for the next three stages. Wearing the Maglia Rosa on my birthday it will be definitely nice, I hope I can keep it until Rome.” –www.giroditalia.it