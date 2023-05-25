Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) has won Stage 17 of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 197km long Pergine Valsugana-Caorle. Jonathan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious) and Michael Matthews (Team Jayco – AlUla) finished second and third respectively.
Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) retains the Maglia Rosa.
STAGE RESULTS
1 – Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) – 197 km in 4h26’08″, average speed 44.410 km/h
2 – Jonathan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious) s.t.
3 – Michael Matthews (Team Jayco – AlUla) s.t.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION1 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) 2 – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) at 18″ 3 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) at 29″
- Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers)
- Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jon
athan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)
- Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost)
- Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)
Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner Alberto Dainese said: “The guys did an outstanding job. I was in front too early so I deflected and waited for someone to start. I was able to catch up and pass Matthews right in the last few metres. I have to be honest, I thought I didn’t make it. It’s an immense joy.”
The Maglia Rosa Geraint Thomas said: “It was a crazy bunch finish. Luckily it didn’t rain that much today. We are all safe and ready for the next three stages. Wearing the Maglia Rosa on my birthday it will be definitely nice, I hope I can keep it until Rome.” –www.giroditalia.it