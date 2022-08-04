U.S. Team Captain Davis Love III announced Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two captain’s assistants for the 2022 Presidents Cup, which will be played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 20-25. Stricker and Simpson will join Fred Couples and Zach Johnson, who were named captain’s assistants in April.

Stricker led the United States to victory as Presidents Cup Captain in 2017, and was joined by Love and Couples, who were captain’s assistants during the week at Liberty National Golf Club, where the U.S. Team won 19-11. The 55-year-old was the United States Team Captain for the Ryder Cup in September of 2021, and has competed in five Presidents Cups, compiling an all-time record of 14-10-0.

“I am thrilled to join Davis, Fred, Zach and Webb at Quail Hollow this September, and look forward to helping the U.S. Team as much as possible in an effort to retain the Cup,” said Stricker. “With the current standings, many of the players on my team at Whistling Straits will be competing in Charlotte, and I know we’re all excited to watch these rising stars continue to perform on a global stage.”

Stricker won 12 times during his PGA TOUR career and has since added eight victories on PGA TOUR Champions, most recently claiming the 2022 Regions Tradition – one of four senior major championship titles on his resume.

“Steve has been a great friend to so many players on the PGA TOUR throughout the years, and I know that camaraderie he brings to both the golf course and the team room will be incredibly valuable in September,” said Love.

“As we look at this youth movement on the U.S. Team, having Steve as a trusted ally in tense situations is something I know our players will lean on.”

Simpson, who lives in Charlotte and is a member at Quail Hollow Club, will serve as a captain’s assistant for the first time in his career. The former Wake Forest University standout has compiled an all-time Presidents Cup record of 5-3-2 while helping the U.S. Team to victory in 2011, 2013 and 2019.

“I’m excited to see the Presidents Cup contested on my home course in a great sports town like Charlotte, and I know the fans are going to show up with tremendous support for the U.S. Team,” said Simpson.

“I’ve had the good fortune of playing for Davis in past international events and he will have this team prepared to play each day. It’s an honor to be named a captain’s assistant and I look forward to helping the guys with a bit of course knowledge and a fun, enjoyable team atmosphere.”

Simpson owns seven career PGA TOUR titles, including the 2012 U.S. Open and 2018 PLAYERS Championship. The 36-year-old won the Waste Management Phoenix Open and RBC Heritage in 2020, and will compete at this week’s Wyndham Championship, where he earned his maiden TOUR title in 2011.

“Webb is a fiery competitor and a player who has served as an incredible role model to so many of the young guys on TOUR,” said Love. “To add someone with his experience to the team room, who is also a peer and one of the top players in the game, will be a great addition to the week at Quail Hollow. I know he’s excited to help lead the U.S. Team on his home course.”

At the conclusion of the 2022 BMW Championship on August 21, the top six players in the U.S. Team standings will automatically qualify for the Presidents Cup, while the top eight in the International Team standings will lock up spots to compete at Quail Hollow Club. The remaining captain’s selections will be named on August 29. Links to the updated standings as of August 2 are below:

