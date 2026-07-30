Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik dismissed concerns that his team’s status as defending champions has increased expectations on his players ahead of their Group A clash in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 with Singapore in Hanoi later today.

Kim’s side completed a comfortable 7-0 win over Timor-Leste in their Group A opener last week and face a Singapore squad brimming with confidence after back-to-back victories against Cambodia and Timor-Leste to sit on top of the early standings.

“Coming into the competition as defending champions does not create pressure for us,” said Kim, who led the Vietnamese to the title in 2024. “Instead, we want to use that status to give the team confidence.

“We will approach every match as though it is a final and try to achieve the best possible result in each game.”

A win at Mỹ Đình National Stadium would move Vietnam level on six points with the Singaporeans despite having played one game fewer than Gavin Lee’s team as the battle for places in the knock-out rounds intensifies.

“It will be a very important match for us, and we need a victory to continue progressing in the tournament,” said Kim. “We know it will be a difficult game. However, the players have recovered well, and we have prepared carefully for the match.

“We will enter the match with a positive mentality and have prepared well with the aim of defeating them again. However, Singapore are stronger than they were two years ago.”

Singapore have picked up maximum points from their opening two matches and, while a draw would be a positive result in their pursuit for a top-two finish and a semi-final berth, Lee has his eyes on securing another three points.

“Our thinking does not change regardless of the possible permutations,” he said. “We enter every match looking to win, and the way we try to achieve that is by focusing on our performance.

“Nothing has changed in terms of our approach. In every game, we try to produce the best possible version of ourselves, and that should bring us closer to securing the three points. Our approach will be no different.

“It is about maintaining the correct balance. We do not want to be at either extreme. Ultimately, our approach is the same in every match. We have to remain in the game.

“Regardless of the opposition, we want to stay competitive because we know that if we remain in the match for 95 minutes, we possess the quality to hurt most teams. That does not change depending on the state or stage of the game.” – aseanutdfc.com

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