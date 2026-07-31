Late goals from Shane Pattynama, Thom Haye and Mitch Baker ensured Indonesia saw off a stubborn, spirited 10-man Timor-Leste to record a 3-0 win in Chonburi on Friday and pick up a second successive victory in Group A of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

Jackson Fowler had been sent off for the home side in the 21st minute for a second bookable offence but Zé Pedro’s resilient side held out until 16 minutes from time before Indonesia made their extra player pay off in full.

It was Pattynama who finally broke the deadlock with a cool finish before Haye’s stunning free kick doubled the advantage four minutes later. Baker scored his fourth goal in two games in the 81st minute, tapping in Ragnar Oratmangoen’s low centre from close range.

The win moves Indonesia onto six points from their opening two matches while Timor-Leste remain without a point having played one game more than John Herdman’s side.

Timor-Leste goalkeeper Dylan Niski was kept busy in the opening exchanges, saving Ivar Jenner’s left-footed effort from the edge of the area while Rayhan Hannan’s attempt to steer the rebound home saw the ball come back off the post.

He then denied their visitors eight minutes later when Tim Geypens cut in from the left, blocking a goal-bound strike with his thigh after the Bali United FC fullback waltzed menacingly through the defence.

But the home side’s task became all the more difficult as the half approached the midway point when Fowler was side-stepped by Haye, prompting the fullback to wrestle the playmaker to the ground.

That infraction earned Fowler a yellow card from referee Choi Hyun-jai and, coupled with an earlier booking for a previous foul on Haye, resulted in the 21-year-old heading for the changing rooms.

Despite being a man short, Timor-Leste should have taken the lead 10 minutes into the second half.

Liam Farrugia’s ball down the left touchline released Zion Cruz to race along the flank and, after storming deep into Indonesian territory, his cutback found Tristan Arrarte, but his first-time strike flew over the bar. Moments later Zenivio Gostavo effort was deflected wide.

Baker missed a golden opportunity to end the deadlock midway through the second half, heading Haye’s centre wide from eight yards out but the breakthrough would soon arrive.

Haye slid his pass from the heart of the Timor-Leste half into the path of Dony Pamungkas on the left and his reverse pass found Pattynama, with the substitute making no mistake with his left-foot finish.

Haye then doubled the lead with a spectacular curling free kick from 25 yards out that found the top corner of Niski’s goal while Baker eventually added to his hat-trick from the opening win over Cambodia in the 81st minute when he tapped in from six yards out.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Shayne Pattynama (#20), Indonesia

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