Hougang United swept two of the three top accolades at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Awards Night 2021 earlier this evening at a ceremony that marked the end of the 26th domestic professional football season.

Japanese star Tomoyuki Doi took the AIA Player of the Year gong while Lion City Sailors defender Nur Adam Abdullah was named the AIA Young Player of the Year, with the Polar Mineral Water Coach of the Year award going to Clement Teo as the trio were recognised for their efforts in the 2021 AIA Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Lion City Sailors attacker Gabriel Quak scored the SELECT Goal of the Year with his sizzling first-time effort against Balestier Khalsa in April. Doi also finished as the SPL Top Scorer, while Albirex Niigata (S) goalkeeper Takahiro Koga created a slice of history by receiving the first-ever SPL Golden Glove prize in the awards’ history after registering a league-high tally of eight clean sheets.

This year’s event took place at Aux Media and saw outstanding individuals and officials from the SPL receiving awards to recognise their performances through the season, which successfully concluded two days ago in the face of challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic for a second consecutive year.

Doi, 24, enjoyed a stellar maiden season at Hougang United as he scored 19 times and made six assists in 21 matches. The attacker, who was also on the final shortlist for the award last year during his first season in the SPL with previous club Albirex Niigata, is the 24th different Player of the Year and the fifth Japanese recipient.

Flushed with delight, Doi said: “I feel very happy to be Player of the Year and Top Scorer. My team-mates and coaches helped me a lot, it is not just about me and I have to say thank you to them. I prepared a lot (for this season) to become a more typical striker, a number nine and fortunately I could score for the team. In my opinion, I did not have the quality to become Player of the Year last year but I decided to challenge (again) this season and the experience made me stronger.”

Meanwhile, Teo became the first Singaporean in 12 years – since Richard Bok of Singapore Armed Forces FC in 2009 – to be named Coach of the Year. The 54-year-old, who led Hougang United to third place, replicating the club’s highest league finish in history from 2019, is the 20th different recipient and the fifth Singaporean to win it.

Teo, who was nominated for the first time in 2019, said: “It is truly an honour and I never expected this. I could not have done it alone. I have a great technical room and it has been a roller-coaster season for us. This is dedicated to my mentor and good friend Salim Moin because years ago when we were together at Woodlands Wellington, we spoke about this award and now, it has happened.”

There was joy for Nur Adam, whose breakout season at the Lion City Sailors made everyone sit up and take notice. The 20-year-old established himself as a starter in his first year with the club, completing all 16 matches he played and recording one assist to help his side clinch a historic first league title.

Nur Adam, whose dynamic displays also recently earned the uncapped left-back a National Team call-up to the provisional ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup squad, said: “I cannot describe my feelings, I am just so happy and grateful. It has been a tough year but at the same time, it has been exciting because we became champions and I got this individual award. I have come a long way from my first season in the SPL. I have to give credit to my teammates at Lion City Sailors, where the senior players have been encouraging and telling me how to improve, as well as all the staff and coaches who have been motivating and pushing me. Also, not forgetting my family, who are my number one throughout my journey.”

The AIA SPL Team of the Year recognised the season’s best players in a 4-3-3 formation and comprised goalkeeper Takahiro Koga (Albirex Niigata), defenders Kazuki Hashioka, Shuya Yamashita (both Albirex Niigata), Jorge Fellipe and Nur Adam Abdullah (both Lion City Sailors), midfielders Ryoya Taniguchi (Albirex Niigata), Shahdan Sulaiman (Lion City Sailors) and Kaishu Yamazaki (Hougang United), and forwards Tomoyuki Doi (Hougang United), Stipe Plazibat (Lion City Sailors) and Šime Žužul (Balestier Khalsa).

It is the third straight year that Yamazaki features in this category, while Plazibat and Hashioka have been included for a second consecutive season. Shahdan returns after first featuring in 2019.

The final nominees and eventual winners for the AIA Player of the Year, AIA Young Player of the Year, Polar Mineral Water Coach of the Year, SELECT Goal of the Year and AIA SPL Team of the Year were selected by a judging panel comprising the current Head Coaches, General Managers and Team Captain from the eight SPL clubs participating in the 2021 season as well as FAS Technical Director Joseph Palatsides, FAS Head of Elite Youth Fandi Ahmad and five representatives from separate media outlets.

A total of 15 FAS Recognition Awards were also handed out at the ceremony. Recipients included Singapore football stalwart Daniel Bennett, the nation’s most-capped international, who completed a record-extending 23rd league season.

Long-serving National Teams’ equipment manager Omar Mohamed was also recognised alongside the likes of former Singapore Men’s National Team Head Coach Jita Singh and ex-Lions Captain Seak Poh Leong.

This year’s edition of the FAS Awards Night also marked the return of the media awards and the honours for Story of the Year and Photo of the Year went to Dilenjit Singh of The New Paper and Siaw Woon Chong of Junpiter Futbol respectively.

Due to current safe-distancing measures, this year’s event was attended only by relevant personnel, such as all award recipients, presenters and essential event crew. As with previous years, the Awards Night was streamed online in order for fans to follow the proceedings.

The FAS congratulates all winners from the FAS Awards Night 2021. Please see below for the full list of winners.

List of recipients for FAS Awards Night 2021

AIA Singapore Premier League Award Nominee Club/Affiliation Recipient AIA Player of the Year Jorge Fellipe Lion City Sailors FC Tomoyuki Doi Stipe Plazibat Lion City Sailors FC Tomoyuki Doi Hougang United FC AIA Young Player of the Year Nur Adam Abdullah Lion City Sailors FC Nur Adam Abdullah Ryoya Taniguchi Albirex Niigata FC (S) Saifullah Akbar Lion City Sailors FC Polar Mineral Water Coach of the Year Clement Teo Hougang United FC Clement Teo Keiji Shigetomi Albirex Niigata FC (S) Philippe Aw Young Lions SELECT Goal of the Year Fabian Kwok Hougang United FC Gabriel Quak Fathullah Rahmat Tanjong Pagar United FC Gabriel Quak Lion City Sailors FC Kyoga Nakamura Tampines Rovers FC Luiz Junior Tanjong Pagar United FC Song Uiyoung Lion City Sailors FC SELECT Referee of the Year Farhad Mohd N.A. Jansen Foo Jansen Foo N.A. Ahmad A’Qashah N.A. SELECT Assistant Referee of the Year Andy Tan Mint Land N.A. Ronnie Koh Min Kiat Lim Kok Heng Ivan N.A. Ronnie Koh Min Kiat N.A. SPL Top Scorer N.A. Hougang United FC Tomoyuki Doi SPL Golden Glove N.A. Albirex Niigata FC (S) Takahiro Koga Story of the Year After years in the wilderness and a winless season, Tanjong Pagar aim to build on victory Matthew Mohan, Channel NewsAsia Dilenjit Singh, The New Paper Herding cows, picking fruit: What S’pore’s female footballers do to play in Australia Kimberly Kwek, The Straits Times Leaving no child behind at HotShotz football clinic Dilenjit Singh, The New Paper Photo of the Year Air Ilhan Leo Shengwei, Playmaker Siaw Woon Chong, Junpiter Futbol Battle Above The Ground Siaw Woon Chong, Junpiter Futbol Watching Your Back Chua Boon Ping, Junpiter Futbol Singapore Pools Fair Play N.A. Albirex Niigata FC (S) AIA SPL Team of the Year N.A. Albirex Niigata FC (S) Takahiro Koga Albirex Niigata FC (S) Kazuki Hashioka Lion City Sailors FC Jorge Fellipe Albirex Niigata FC (S) Shuya Yamashita Lion City Sailors FC Nur Adam Abdullah Albirex Niigata FC (S) Ryoya Taniguchi Hougang United FC Kaishu Yamazaki Lion City Sailors FC Shahdan Sulaiman Hougang United FC Tomoyuki Doi Lion City Sailors FC Stipe Plazibat Balestier Khalsa FC Šime Žužul FAS Recognition Award, Efficient Resource Management – Long Service Award (15 Years of Service) N.A. FAS National Teams Omar Bin Mohamed FAS Recognition Award, Vibrant Football Culture N.A. Tampines Rovers FC Daniel Bennett FAS Recognition Award, Vibrant Football Culture (47 Years of Service) N.A. FAS Match Commissioner A Raamasamy FAS Recognition Award, Vibrant Football Culture (46 Years of Service) N.A. FAS Match Commissioner Jimmy Cheong FAS Recognition Award, Vibrant Football Culture (41 Years of Service) N.A. FAS Match Commissioner Srikisan Ramdas FAS Recognition Award, Efficient Resource Management – Long Service Award (33 Years of Service) N.A. Hougang United FC Pang Yok Boon Thomas FAS Recognition Award, Efficient Resource Management – Long Service Award (25 Years of Service) N.A. Albirex Niigata FC (S) Suzanna Foo FAS Recognition Award, Capability Development N.A. FAS Referee Augustine Arlando (Referee Instructor/Assessor & AFF Referee Assessor) N.A. FAS Referee Lai Boon Teck (Referee Assessor) N.A. FAS Referee Visva Nathan S/O Krishnan (Referee Assessor (FIFA/AFC/FAS)) N.A. FAS Referee Santhan S/O Nagalingam (FAS Instructor/Assessor & AFF Referee Assessor) FAS Recognition Award, Youth Development and Efficient Resource Management N.A. FAS Grassroots Queensway Secondary School (FAS Grassroots Partner) N.A. FAS Grassroots Bowen Secondary School (FAS Grassroots Partner) FAS Recognition Award, Capability Development N.A. FAS Technical and Coach Education Jita Singh (Former National Team Coach) N.A. FAS Technical and Coach Education Seak Poh Leong (Former FAS Director of Soccer Development and Coaching)

