Nicolo Bulega continued his superb start to the 2025 WorldSBK season. The Ducati rider has won four of the first seven races of the campaign and dominated the opening race of the weekend at the TT Circuit Assen.

Race 1 Highlights

Starting from the middle of the front row Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) took the holeshot and led every lap of Race 1 at the Dutch Round. The Italian dominated the opening race of the Dutch Round by setting a new lap record on Lap 5 of 21 before opening a commanding lead of almost eight second at the chequered flag

Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) started from fourth position and followed Bulega through the opening corners before attacking for the lead mid-way through the opening tour. His lead would only last for a couple of corners but Locatelli ’s second podium in the last two rounds was built on his grid position and his consistency. Starting from fourth position and setting the fifth fastest lap of the race showed his race management was on point

Razgatlioglu ’s race was a struggle. The ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team ride’s pace in the closing stages left him vulnerable to Petrucci and eventually the reigning champion was forced to settle for only 11 points

The Team HRC duo of Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge took advantage of crashes to move through the field. The Honda’s finished in fifth and sixth position ahead of Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner .

The majority of the race saw Michael van der Mark (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) fighting within that battle however the Dutchman struggled for pace in the closing stages and dropped to ninth at the flag

Pole sitter Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) was the innocent party in a Turn 9 crash with Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and both will line-up for tomorrow’s Superpole Race eyeing a strong performance

P1 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

“I’m very happy because we started really well from FP1 and we improved a little bit in every session. I had a lot of fun riding my bike during the race so thanks to my team. They gave me a very good package and I tried to use it 100% until the last lap. I was quite angry because I missed pole position and it wasn’t my mistake. It can happen but it actually gave me more motivation for Race 1. I was very focused on trying to win. I want to enjoy this victory and then we’ll think about tomorrow. The weather might change, it might be worse, but it’ll be the same for everybody.”

P2 – Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha)

“I was quite surprised because I was sure we were strong but I never imagined I could fight for second! I expected a podium but not to be second with a big gap behind to third. We did an amazing job. We’ve worked really well and we had a good Superpole. We’re starting to put all the puzzle pieces together to try to be fast in every situation. I’m quite confident with the bike and we’re working well.”

P3 – Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team)

“It’s really, really nice to be on the podium. When you’re fighting with the top guys it’s always a matter of details. It can be a tenth of a second per lap that makes the difference. This race was quite difficult because I was afraid of tyre wear. I expected it to be a problem with the rear but in the end the problem was the front tyre. In the last eight laps it was crazy! Me and Toprak had a great battle, but the problem was just staying on the bike because the front tyre was gone. In the end, it’s a great podium and good points for the championship. I’m really happy because we’re doing a great job and hopefully we’ll be back on the podium again.”

P4 – Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

“In the race I had many problems because the bike wasn’t turning. At the beginning of the race the grip was okay but after 10 laps it started to drop. I passed Locatelli but then I felt something very strange in the last sector. The rear tyre dropped a lot for me and on the next lap I felt it at Turn 3. On every lap it got worse and I’m lucky to have finished the race in fourth position. It was impossible to fight with Petrucci. We need to improve the bike for dry conditions, because the rear tyre drops after 10 laps. If it’s wet we’ll see tomorrow. I hope in the wet the tyre won’t drop like today.”

Race 1 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)

2. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha) +7.801s

3. Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) +14.827s

4. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) +17.137s

5. Iker Lecuona (Honda HRC) +22.653s

6. Xavi Vierge (Honda HRC) +22.865s

Fastest lap: Nicolo Bulega (Ducati) – 1’33.581s – new lap record

