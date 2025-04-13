Race 1 Highlights:

Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) took no prisoners in the first WorldWCR race of the year, the polesitter immediately taking control off the line and setting the pace to secure the win, despite the best efforts of Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) .



who set the fastest lap of the race, putting in a 1’47.685 on lap six, which gives her the advantage of starting from pole in Sunday’s Race 2. Joining her on the front row will be , second, and , third. Lucy Michel (TSL-Racing) crashed on lap five of the race, at turn 11. Taken to the Medical Centre, the German has been diagnosed with a chest bruise and will be reviewed before tomorrow’s warm-up. Later in the race, on lap nine, Lucy Boudesseul also suffered a fall. Assessed by circuit doctors, the French rider has been passed fit to compete in Sunday’s race.

Championship Standings:

Herrera leads the way in the general standings after snatching 25 points in Race 1



Key Points:

Pole position: Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) – 1’48.146

Race 1 winner: Maria Herrera

Race fastest lap: Beatriz Neila (Ampito Crescent Yamaha) – 1’47.685

P1 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team

“Finishing first in the first race is a great start, but Neila definitely put a lot into this race. I knew I needed to push hard from the start and try to build a gap because with a big group, it’s more difficult to finish the race. We had good pace, setting new lap records again and again. Neila and I had an amazing battle at the end, I saw how fast she was through certain corners, and I knew she would overtake through the last chicane, so I had to defend my position. For sure Neila, Sanchez, Ponziani and I are favourites for the title, but I want to be the rider to beat. I think conditions tomorrow will be cooler, maybe even rain, so we need to see but I think I can be strong anyway and want to be on the podium again.”



P2 | Beatriz Neila | Ampito Crescent Yamaha

“Incredible! I didn’t expect this to be honest. Maria and I both ran a good race, and I tried to overtake her in the last sector, but I just touched the green through the last corner. So I’m second in the end, but I’m really happy anyway, as I feel I’ve taken a good step this season compared to the end of last year. At the beginning of the race, I wasn’t sure I’d be able to stick with Maria, but a few laps in I realized it would be just the two of us. I did my best to fight hard and enjoy it. It’s important to start the season with a good result, it means a lot after all my hard work this winter and I’m very proud. As for tomorrow, I’ll be on pole having set the fastest time in race 1. And if it rains, it rains for all of us, so no problem for me!”



P3 | Sara Sanchez | Terra&Vita GRT Yamaha WorldWCR Team

“It was a difficult race because the girls out front were very fast. I found myself fighting with Avalon, which I didn’t expect to be honest. We had a few problems but will work to improve something on the bike ready for tomorrow’s race. We’ll try our best again in race 2, whatever the weather conditions might be.”

