There are two Elimination Finals on the agenda in week one, with Western United playing host to Newcastle Jets on Saturday, April 13 before Melbourne Victory welcome Central Coast Mariners to the Home of the Matildas on Sunday afternoon.

There’s big news in the Western United camp ahead of their home clash against the Jets with Matildas midfielder Chloe Logarzo given a chance to prove herself fit for selection after a hip injury in mid-March.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...