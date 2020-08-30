Former Philippines international Roxy Dorlas has taken over as the new head coach at Maharlika FC.

Dorlas had played for the Philippine from 2008 to 2010 and where he had also played for Mendiola, Loyola Meralco Sparks and Global FC previously.

“We brought in a coach that would fit with our vision and our core for the team,” said Maharlika FC team owner Anton del Rosario.

“We believe that Roxy can make things happen for Maharlika FC.”

Among the players who were announced to play for Maharlika were Del Rosario, Simon Greatwich, Cedric Martinez-Hodreal, Joaco Canas, Enrique Ortiz, Julian Del Valle, and Jerry Barbaso.

