The Sepak Takraw League (STL) unveiled their new line up of team jerseys ahead of the 2020 season today at Li-Ning Concept Store, Sunway Velocity Mall.

All 10 teams in the upcoming season will be sporting new jersey designs thanks to Li-Ning, the official apparel sponsor of STL 2020.

“We’re grateful for the continuous support that Li-Ning has shown to STL. Their support

goes beyond sponsoring apparels as we work as partners to develop and improve sepak

takraw in the country.

“With these new team jersey designs, we hope that fans will continue

to support their favourite teams in STL, as we look forward to the upcoming season that’s

starting soon,” said Lee Choong Khay, Head of Sports, Astro.

Teah Yann Ling, Branding Manager, Li-Ning said, “We see that sepak takraw has a unique

and special place in the hearts of Malaysians. After sponsoring for one season, we have even more confidence in the potential of STL, and hence we are pleased to renew our

commitment.

“We also believe that the sport can attract an international audience with the

high-flying action that these athletes display.”

The new line up of jerseys boast exciting new designs and high-quality material with

improved technology that is light and comfortable for high-action sports like sepak takraw.

Each team jersey comes with a home and away kit for fans to purchase Li-Ning official

stores, online via www.Li-Ning.my, www.sportsclick.my and also Shopee and Lazada.

Speak Takraw fans can look forward to STL Divisyen 1 starting 8 September 2020 on digital platform Astro Arena, with the Sepak Takraw League 2020 launching later in September.

