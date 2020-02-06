LaLiga and Dorna Sports have come to an agreement which will see LaLiga’s Technological Content Protection department lend its services to the protection of the audio-visual rights of the Championships managed by Dorna Sports. That includes the Italian-based Dorna WSBK Organization, which runs WorldSBK.

With the signing of this agreement, both LaLiga and Dorna Sports reinforce their commitment to the fight to protect legal content distribution, from a global perspective and in collaboration with television operators and digital platforms.

As part of this partnership, LaLiga will use its own tools in order to monitor and eliminate illegal MotoGP™ and WorldSBK audio-visual content hosted on social networks, digital platforms and mobile apps.

Fake profiles that make fraudulent use of the logotype and name of Dorna Sports will also be monitored and eliminated, as well as those pertaining to Dorna’s Championships.

In addition, LaLiga’s human, technical and legal resources will be used to monitor and de-index those pages that use illegal Dorna Sports content from search engines. The tools created by the LaLiga Content Technology Protection team also allow the tracking, pursuit and compilation of legal evidence in order to fight illegal transmissions via IPTV and Cardsharing.

Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga: “With this alliance, LaLiga extends its commitment to fighting audiovisual piracy. Joining with Dorna Sports motivates us to keep working to protect competitions’ audiovisual value. Fighting against piracy is a top priority for LaLiga and we’ll continue to invest in technical tools and human resources to keep advancing in this field.”

Manel Arroyo, Managing Director of Dorna Sports: “The signing of this agreement between LaLiga and Dorna Sports shows our complete commitment to the fight against piracy. The protection of audio-visual rights is and always has been of utmost importance for us because, due to the exclusive and attractive nature of the content we produce, it suffers much more from the consequences of piracy. Both MotoGP and WorldSBK will greatly benefit from the tools created by LaLiga’s technological protection team, which is a global point of reference and therefore a guarantee of security for our Championships.”