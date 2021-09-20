Always at the forefront of innovation and striving forward, a bright future for WorldSSP awaits

The Permanent Bureau of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship has agreed on adding more models to the list of homologated motorcycles for the FIM Supersport World Championship class for the 2022 season and beyond.

The class has been an official support class to WorldSBK since 1999 and has provided memorable moments, with this latest update to the regulations ensuring that this is guaranteed for years to come.

The addition of those models will go along with the introduction of amendments to the technical rules by the Superbike Commission, which will be announced shortly.



Jorge Viegas, FIM President

“For a long time Dorna and the FIM have been discussing the way to bring more manufacturers to this class without losing its competitiveness. We are now working towards finalising the new technical regulations to allow popular models in this range of capacity to participate in the WorldSSP Class which we believe will be more spectacular and attractive.”



Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director

“The Supersport class has been always a great class with a mix of young and experienced riders that provides great racing. The DNA of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship has been always a platform where, besides riders, manufacturers can showcase their products. The motorsport industry has developed a lot lately and we feel this open-wide approach into motorsport is needed, always respecting our values and the one’s shared with our partners. We thank all the manufacturers, teams, riders and the FIM for their continued support; let’s work together for a brighter future.”

