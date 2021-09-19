A seasoned contender for the PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship CP150 title since 2017, the name Mohd Akid Aziz had always been mentioned as a potential favourite for each season’s title chase.

This year, when the 23-year-old announced his move from team PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-Maju Motor Racing to the ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team, the change had been expected to be seamless. Instead, Akid found himself flying under the radar in the first two rounds of the 2021 title chase.

“The first two rounds had been tremendously difficult for me and the ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team. The team was not used to my riding style and setting up a bike to suit my needs had proven to be more difficult than we had anticipated,” explained Akid.

“I really must thank the team for their continued hard work and persistence, because this round, we finally did it!” said Akid.

Thanks were certainly in order as the 23-year-old made a spectacular comeback to the top step of the PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix podium with an unexpected win at Round 4.

A day’s difference brought drastic improvements for Akid. He qualified for P11 at Round 3 on Saturday, but turned the tables around at Round 4 on Sunday when he earned the right to park his bike on the front row.

The front row start was good enough to keep Akid fighting within the leading group. Finally racing with a bike that was to his liking, Akid was able to unleash his full capability in the last lap. The TKKR rider stunned the paddock when he went from P7 at the back of the group to P1 with a time of 15’03.215s.

A slim 0.052 seconds behind Akid, team PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-CKJ Racing’s Ahmad Afif Amran was another surprise in P2. Nazirul Izzat Bahauddin kept his title hopes alive in P3 with a time of 15’03.391s.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fareez Afeez Abd Rahman enjoyed a dream of a race in the CP125 Final. The extremely slippery track conditions was a nightmare for most of the riders in the sophomore class. But not for Fareez.

The Ipone Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team rider finessed his way to the chequered flag to claim his first win of the season with 12’43.707s.

“This race was like a dream for me. I was shocked to find nobody behind me,” said Fareez who crossed the finish line 7.311 seconds ahead of everyone else.

“You really need a light touch when Sepang is half wet and half dry. Too much aggression will cause the many spills you saw on the track today,” Fareez explained.

Second place in the CP125 Final went to Mohd Aliff Danial Mohd Asri who clocked in at 12’51.018s. Mohd Hafiza Rofa claimed his third successive podium in third place with 12’52.183s.

Finally, team PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing’s unchecked rampage in the age-capped Wira KBS category finally came to an end. Of the team’s four riders, only Danial Johan made it to the podium with 10’10.129s.

Danial’s team mates, Mohd Syamil Amsyar Mohd Iffende, Mohd Aqil Danial Nasrul and Mohd Danish Aiman Zamrul, were all caught out by the tricky track conditions and the formidable green wall finally came down.

This opened the opportunity for Mohd Harith Haziq Zamri from the Castrol Power1 Honda Team to finally push his way to the podium. Harith finished second in the race, 3.012 seconds behind winner Danial Johan.

Mohd Irfan Haykhal Amidi from team Moto1 Koyoko Honda KC Racing edged out Idemitsu DFZ Yam Honda Racing’s Mohd Idlan Haqimi Raduan for third place.

Round 5 and 6 of the 2021 PETRONAS Malaysian Cub Prix Championship will be held at the Terengganu Motorsports Track on October 2 and 3, 2021.

ROUND 4 RESULTS

CP150 FINAL

1. Mohd Akid Aziz (Yamaha, ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team), 15’03.215s

2. Ahmad Afif Amran (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-CKJ Racing), 15’03.267s

3. Nazirul Izzat Mohd Bahauddin (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor), 15’03.391s

CP150 STANDINGS

1. Azroy Hakeem Anuar (Honda, Honda Yuzy Idemitsu Team), 58 pts

2. Nazirul Izzat Bahauddin (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor), 45 pts

3. Mohd Muzakkir Mohamed (Yamaha, ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team), 42 pts

CP125 FINAL

1. Mohd Fareez Afeez Abd Rahman (Yamaha, Ipone Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team), 12’43.707s

2. Mohd Aliff Danial Mohd Asri (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha Maju Motor), 12’51.018s

3. Mohd Hafiza Rofa (Yamaha, ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team), 12’52.183s

CP125 STANDINGS

1. Mohd Fareez Afeez Abd Rahman (Yamaha, Ipone Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team), 74 pts

2. Mohd Adib Rosley (Yamaha, Ipone Yamaha YY Pang Racing Team), 64 pts

3. Mohd Hafiza Rofa (Yamaha, ONEXOX TKKR Racing Team), 61 pts

WIRA FINAL

1. Danial Johan (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing), 10’10.129s

2. Mohd Harith Haziq Zamri (Honda, Castrol Power1 Honda Team), 10’13.141s

3. Mohd Irfan Haykhal Amidi (Honda, Moto1 Koyoko Honda KC Racing Team), 10’15.761s

WIRA STANDINGS

1. Danial Johan (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing), 76 pts

2. Mohd Aqil Danial Nasrul (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing), 71 pts

3. Mohd Syamil Amsyar Mohd Iffende (Yamaha, PETRONAS Sprinta Yamaha-31 Racing), 63 pts

