The Italian marque wrap up the first Championship accolade of the season as another remarkable campaign continues.

Six Constructors’ Championship titles in a row, anyone? That’s exactly what Ducati ordered at the start of the season, and that’s exactly what’s been delivered after another remarkable, record-breaking campaign.

The Italian marque have officially been crowned 2025 MotoGP Constructors’ Champions on Saturday at the Monster Energy Grand Prix of Catalonia, with Marc Marquez’s (Ducati Lenovo Team) 14th Tissot Sprint win of the year helping secure Ducati their seventh Constructors’ win – the first of which came back in 2007.

In addition, with Marc Marquez looking set to go on and produce arguably sport’s greatest-ever comeback by winning the MotoGP Riders’ Championship in the near future, it means Ducati are going to proudly lift both the Constructors’ and Riders’ titles in the same year for the fourth year running. What an achievement.

Congratulations to everyone at Ducati for their latest success!

