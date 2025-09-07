2024 Bermuda Gold Cup, Day 3. Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, Hamilton, Bermuda. October 31, 2024.

The countdown is on until the world’s best match racing sailors return to Bermuda to compete in the 73rd Bermuda Gold Cup, the penultimate event of the 2025 World Match Racing Tour championship season before the WMRT Final heads to Shenzhen, China. The top-five ranked sailors in the world will be among the eight skippers competing for the prestigious King Edward VII Gold Cup, the oldest match racing trophy in the world, when the action takes place in Hamilton Harbour from October 21 to 26.Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson, the world no.3, may be behind American Chris Poole and Eric Monnin, from Switzerland, in the match racing rankings but he bows to nobody in the blue waters of Bermuda. The Swedish skipper won the event for the second year in a row, and for the fourth time overall, after beating Monnin 2-1 in a titanic final tussle in 2024. The destination of the Gold Cup was only decided 15 metres from the finish when Monnin was given a penalty for what he described after the race as “probably one of our most stupid moves of the season”.

Berntsson is looking forward to chasing more trophies in Bermuda with his fantastic team.

“Bermuda is always one of our favourite events on the World Match Racing Tour and for us it’s one of the greatest places on the planet to race in,” he said. “We have made many friends over the years and love the hospitality culture that seems to reside in the genes of all Bermudians. I am fortunate to race with three great sailors in Björn Lundgren, Herman Andersson and Oscar Angervall who get the best out of the boat and me. We love the venue and that helps a lot but it’s never an easy task to win or defend the King Edward VII Gold Cup.”

World No 1 Chris Poole will be looking to add the Bermuda Gold Cup to his glittering match racing CV but with a stacked field comprising eight-time Open Match Racing World Champion Ian Williams (GBR), former world match racing champion Nick Egnot-Johnson (NZL), French skippers Ian Garreta and Timothée Rossi, and Canadian Peter Wickwire, a multiple winner of the Vrengen Gold Cup at Bermuda International Raceweek, Poole will have to be at his very best if he is to li

Alongside the Gold Cup, the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club will also host the Aspen Bermuda Women’s Match Racing Regatta. This will be the final event on the 2025 Women’s World Match Racing Tour and comes after the Women’s Match Racing World Championships, which will be held in Chicago from September 17 to 20. That should set the stage for an exciting conclusion to the 2025 Women’s Tour with the top three skippers in the 2025 standings confirmed for the Bermuda event.

Anna Östling and her Wings Sailing team top the women’s tour leaderboard with two regattas to go but with the 2024 Women’s World Match Racing Tour champion Pauline Courtois, from France, hot on her stern and American Nicole Breault still in contention, the storied Swedish team will need all of their skills to secure overall tour victory.

Östling has yet to win in Bermuda but is relishing the opportunity to earn her first victory “This is one event we have not won yet, but we love the boats and the shifty conditions, so we are up for the task and aiming to perform to our highest level this year,” she said.

“We are usually very good in bigger boats, so I know we have the capability to end on top of the podium. We have IOD’s (International One Design’s) in Sweden and will do training back home prior to the event, so we are doing what we can to prepare and can’t wait to come back to the club, the crystal clear water and all our friends on the island.”Christian Dunleavy, Group President at Aspen, sponsors of the Women’s Match Racing Tour regatta is delighted that his company is again backing the event.

“Regatta racing is about teamwork, precision and resilience – values that are deeply embedded in our company – and we are honoured to be the title sponsor of 2025 Bermuda Women’s Match Racing Regatta,” Dunleavy said.

“This year’s event celebrates both the amazing talents and determination of woman sailors from all over the world. Aspen’s sponsorship reflects not only our continued commitment to supporting local events globally that inspire collaboration and foster excellence but also bring communities closer together where we do business.”

Royal Bermuda Yacht Club is extremely grateful to its sponsors and partners including Bermuda Tourism Authority, Aspen, Howden and again is proud to offer an equal level of prize money to the Open Gold Cup and Aspen Women’s event.

2025 Bermuda Gold Cup Entries

Chris Poole, Riptide Racing (World ranking #1) Eric Monnin, Capvis Swiss Match Racing (World ranking #2) Johnie Berntsson, Berntsson Sailing Team (World ranking #3) Ian Williams, Pindar by Manuport Logistics (World ranking #10) Nick Egnot-Johnson, Knots Racing (World ranking #7) Ian Garreta, Med Racing (World ranking #4) Timotheë Rossi, Sudistes Sailing Team (World ranking #5) Peter Wickwire, Storm Racing (World ranking #9)

2025 ASPEN Bermuda Women’s Match Race Regatta Entries

Anna Östling, Wings Sailing

Pauline Courtois, Match in Pink

Nicole Breault, Vela Racing Julia Aartsen, Team Out of the Box Kristine Mauritzen, Those Seagulls Lea Vogelius, Team Katnakken Martina Carlsson, Beyond Racing Team Lindsey Baab, Baab Rac

