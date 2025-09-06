The Catalan GP has given goosebump moments before – do more lie ahead this weekend?

The last eight Grands Prix are in view and they start in Barcelona at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya; the city that’s known for its art, culture and beaches, attention turns to MotoGP, excitement and passion this weekend. Ahead of going green on Friday, make sure you’re up to date with all the goings on ahead of Round 15.

The Australian will remain on the grid for 2026, and opens up on where the Yamaha project is heading, and how he can play a pivotal role in it

Pramac’s 2026 plans don’t involve the Portuguese rider in their full-time line up next season, and he admitted the decision came as a surprise having signed a 1+1 contract

Its official: the Italian-Brazilian rider and the Tavullia-based team will continue racing together next season

The World Champion returns to the scene of his greatest triumph, but insists he won’t be distracted by emotions as he focuses on the task at hand after a turbulent few months

The Italian completes the factory team’s line-up, while Frenchman Zarco is the only confirmed rider for LCR in 2026 ahead of the Catalan GP

Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team), Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) all share their thoughts ahead of 2025’s Catalan GP

We’re more than halfway through a mammoth 2025 season now, with 2026 and beyond now taking shape after more announcements

