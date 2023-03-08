Ticket sales for all matches of the Merlion Cup 2023 will commence on 10 March 2023 at 10am and can be purchased via the FAS website (www.fas.org.sg/tickets).

Category 1 tickets will be priced at S$12 for adults and S$8 for concessions while Category 2 tickets will be $10 for adults and $6 for concessions.

Fans will enjoy a 30 percent early bird discount off the full price of either Category of tickets should they purchase them by 11pm, 19 March 2023. Each ticket will allow fans to watch both matches per matchday, with each person allowed to purchase a maximum of twelve tickets per transaction, across any category, per matchday.

Limited tickets will be sold at the Jalan Besar Stadium ticketing counter on both match days; however, fans are urged to buy their tickets early online in order to avoid the queues on match day.

The Singapore Men’s Under-22 team is set to take on Hong Kong in the opening round of the tournament on Friday, 24 March 2023. The match will kick off at 8.30pm.

The two countries last faced each other at the Under-22 level back in 2019 in the Asian Football Confederation Under-23 Championship Qualifiers, with the match ending 1-1.

Meanwhile, Cambodia will face Malaysia earlier at 5pm in the other opening round match. While Malaysia last participated in the Merlion Cup in 1985, both Cambodia and Hong Kong will be making their tournament debuts.

The ninth edition of the tournament will consist of two stages, with the losing teams of the opening round competing in a 3rd and 4th placing match two days later, as the curtain raiser prior to the final.

All four matches will be played at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The Merlion Cup, back after a three-year hiatus, will serve as part of the preparations for Singapore Under-22 Head Coach Philippe Aw and his charges for their 2023 Southeast Asian Games campaign in

May.

