Fourth sprint title for an Audi driver squad: Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor secured their second consecutive title in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS early at Brands Hatch. The two Audi Sport drivers from Team WRT scored their fourth victory of the season after a smart drive in a dramatic first race on the British rollercoaster track. Weerts was in fourth place in the early stages. After swapping the cockpit with his teammate at the mandatory pit stop, Vanthoor returned to the race action in third place in the Audi R8 LMS. The two rivals in front of him fought a fierce duel in the final phase in which one competitor crashed. Vanthoor crossed the finish line in second place behind the safety car. Race control subsequently blamed the accident on the provisional winner Raffaele Marciello and penalized him. As a result, victory went to Charles Weerts and Dries Vanthoor. Third place was secured by their teammates Frank Bird/Ryuichiro Tomita as the best Silver driver pairing in another Audi R8 LMS. In the second sprint, Weerts and Vanthoor maintained third place over the entire race distance. When the leading Mercedes driver Timur Boguslavskiy went off the track on the last lap due to a puncture, the Audi driver duo moved up to second place. With a 42.5-point advantage, the two Belgians will be uncatchable at the sprint finale at Valencia at the end of September. Never before has a driver team won the title in this race series two years in a row. After Enzo Ide (2016), Robin Frijns/Stuart Leonard (2017) and Dries Vanthoor/Charles Weerts (2020), this is already the fourth championship victory for Audi in the sprint classification. Team WRT has won the team title for the seventh time after 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. Added to this is the corresponding success in 2013 in the predecessor race series FIA GT Series. At the same time, the team and drivers have hopes of winning further titles: In the Endurance classification, Vanthoor and Weerts are in second place with Kelvin van der Linde with two races to go. Vanthoor/Weerts lead the overall combined Sprint and Endurance standings by 71.5 points. Five trophies in Assen: There were several reasons to cheer at the ADAC Racing Weekend in Assen. In the Goodyear 60 endurance race, Salman Owega scored his first victory in his fourth car race. The Cologne-based driver, who is only 16 years old, beat Mercedes driver Tim Heinemann at the start of the race on the Dutch circuit. Owega in the Audi R8 LMS from Phoenix Racing increased his lead to 31.6 seconds by the time he crossed the finish line. Another trophy also went to the Audi privateer team from the Eifel region: Christer Jöns and Carrie Schreiner finished third. Owega finished the subsequent first sprint in the GTC Race series in second place ahead of Carrie Schreiner. In the second 30-minute race, the junior driver was again the best Audi privateer in third place. The first two wins of the season: Uwe Alzen was in perfect form at the second race weekend of the Spezial Tourenwagen Trophy. After managing a third-place finish at the season opener already, he remained unchallenged at the Assen circuit. The former professional driver steered his Audi R8 LMS to a commanding victory in the first sprint, 51 seconds ahead of Corvette driver Jürgen Bender. In the second sprint on the Dutch track, the Audi privateer prevailed by 4.5 seconds against Porsche driver Ulrich Becker. Stefan Wieninger in another Audi R8 LMS finished third in both sprint races. Strong result at Road America: James Sofronas managed a perfect first race on the fifth race weekend of the GT America mixed sportscar series. The GMG Racing team principal and driver started from pole position in the Audi R8 LMS ultra at Road America. In the course of the 40-minute race he managed to set the fastest race lap. In the end, the veteran won by 3.6 seconds ahead of racing veteran Memo Gidley.