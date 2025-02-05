Eight teams have confirmed their participation in the 2025 Malaysian Premier Futsal League (MPFL) Division 1.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are the Doubles champions in 2024 after taking both the League and Cup titles.

Other than JDT, the other participating teams are Selangor, Pahang Rangers, TOT United FC, Sabah FA and KL City FC.

Two newcomers – Kedah and Malaysian University FT – will complete the roster of eight teams.

The 2025 MPFL Division 1 competition will start on 8 March 2025 and end on 13 July 2025.

