After China… comes Mexico! Passion for La Vuelta transcends borders yet again, taking it to the Aztec country in late 2025. Coinciding with its 90th anniversary, the Spanish race will land in Latin America for the very first time with an exciting cyclotourist challenge: Desafío México by La Vuelta. This way, fans of every cycling level will be able to experience the spirit of one of the three biggest cycling races in the world.

Desafío Mexico by La Vuelta is a complete immersion into the fervour and essence of the Spanish tour, with the addition of Mexico’s spectacular natural landscapes and its extensive Aztec history and culture. Participants will enjoy a carefully designed route in order to experience what the cycling champions themselves experience. Additionally, they will also have the opportunity to ride alongside some of them, including such legends as: Alberto Contador, Fabio Aru, Óscar Freire, Nicolas Roche, Annemiek van Vleuten and Lisa Brennauer, all of whom have already taken part in other La Vuelta challenges.

Some of Mexico’s best cyclists have made their marks on La Vuelta. Out of the five Aztec riders that have participated in the Spanish tour, the most recent is Isaac del Toro, who made his debut in La Vuelta 24. The first was Felipe Enríquez Rojas, nicknamed ‘El Tato’, in 1988. The best Mexican cyclist of all time, Raúl Alcalá, finished in 7th place in La Vuelta in 1991, and in 8th place the following year. The two other fellow countrymen to participate in the race were Miguel Arroyo, in 1992 and 1995, and Julio Alberto Pérez Cuapio, in 2001.

LA VUELTA: A PASSION SHARED THROUGHOUT THE WORLD

The creation of the Desafío México is historic, as it is the first time that an official La Vuelta event is held in the American continent. This will be the second La Vuelta cyclotourist event to take place outside of Spanish borders, following the existing Desafío China, whose third edition will be held in June 2025.

La Vuelta is an international race that attracts the best riders in the world, expanding its prestigious list of winners with even more cycling icons, year after year. In its 2024 edition, La Vuelta featured almost 1,000 journalists from 30 different nationalities and 270 media outlets. It is also present in 190 countries. – www.lavuelta.es

