E . Elavarasan has officially relinquished his position as the head coach of the Malaysia Under-23 national team.

The 61-year-old Elavarasan cited his desire to focus on his original duty as an assistant to Malaysia national head coach Kim Pan-gon as the main reason for his departure.

Elavarasan was appointed as the head coach of the Malaysia U23 squad following the departure of Brad Maloney where at the same time he was also the assistant to Pan-gon.

After the recent Chonburi assignment, a meeting was held between Elavarasan and FAM President Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin where a consensus was made that the former should return to his position as an assistant to Pan-gon in the senior squad.

The new head coach of the Malaysia U23 for the AFC U23 Asian Cup in Qatar next April will be announced at a later date.

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...