Muhammad Osamanmusa will lead host Thailand for next month’s qualifying round of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024.

The 25-year-old pivot who plays for Spanish side Cordoba, is part of the 16 players that have been called up for the qualifiers set for 7-11 October 2023 at the Bangkok Arena.

However, as host, Thailand have the right of passage to the final rounds of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 even though they have been placed in Group A against Turkmenistan, Hong Kong and China.

The team under head coach Carlos Cesar will report for training on 20 September 2023.

THAILAND FUTSAL NATIONAL TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

Arus Senbaat (Black Pearl United)

Khatawut Hankampha (Bangkok BTS)

Panurat Olan (Thammasat Stallions)

DEFENDERS

Sarawut Phalapruek (Bluewave Chonburi)

Itthicha Prapaphan (Port Authority ASM)

Narongsak Wongwon (Thakam Hongyen)

ALA

Theodsak Charoenphong (Thakam Hongyen)

Panas Kittiphanuwong (Bluewave Chonburi)

Charoondet Muenthiang (Black Pearl United)

Krit Aransanyaluck (Bluewave Chonburi)

Alongkorn Chanporn (Port Authority ASM)

Peerapat Kaewsaithong (Nonthaburi Futsal Club)

PIVOT

Muhammad Osamanmusa (Cordoba, Spanish League)

Worasak Srirangpairoj (Thakam Hongyen)

Pitchayut Kittiphanuwong (Black Pearl United)

Noppanat Keeratibanchorn (Nonthaburi Futsal Club)

#AFF

Graphic Courtesy #FutsalThailand

Like this: Like Loading...