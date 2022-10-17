The fifth qualifying round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2022 in Penang is testimony that age and height don’t matter.

Lim En Yu is nine years of age and stands at 130cm. Her doubles partner Chor Yoon Qian is 12.and much taller. Together the duo formed a formidable partnership to capture the Girls U-13 title at the University Science Malaysia Sports Complex on October 16.

The pair from Kedah defeated Tan Jing Er and Teoh Min Yee 21-16, 22-20 in the final. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Yoon Qian and En Yu edged Eirdinna Eiylia Hairulnizam and Ng Yu Qiao 30-29 and followed up with a 21-1, 21-0 victory over Lai Xuan Jing and Lai Xuan Yi in the semifinals.

Nixon Ang Jia Shen showed he has the traits and characteristics of a champion when he went one-up against his doubles partner Khaw Kai Shyang to win the Boys Under-15 singles crown. A student of SMK Jalan Damai in Bukit Mertajam, Nixon won 21-13, 21-18 to capture his maiden title.

“It is always tough playing against Khaw as we know each other well and have played many times before. Today was my day to win,” said Nixon.

Khaw, who has been lo looking forward to breaking his streaks of barren runs, was contented to win the doubles gold medal. The duo defeated Louis Lee Qi Jun-Tan Hon Xuan 21-13, 21-16 in the final.

“I am happy we won the doubles. I can now erase the disappointment of going down in the singles final,” said Khaw.

Sivenesh Saravanan, 13, from SMK Tinggi Bukit Mertajam triumphed in the Boys Under-13 singles final with a 21-12, 21-16 win over 12-year-old Joshua Karunagaran.

Dolton Kuak and Lim Zheng Jie also powered their way to the Boys Under-13 doubles title following a 21-13, 21-14 victory over Darren Tan-Ong Zi Chuen.

The AJBC, it seems, is a happy playground for Joinne Lee and Giovanna Koay Shyuan. The pair dominated the proceedings in the Girls’ Under-15 Singles and doubles events.

Joinne pulled off a hard-fought 21-19, 21-12 victory over Giovanna in the singles final. Joinne, a student at SMJK (C) Jit Sim (2), and Giovanna then carved a 21-9, 21-12 win over Lee Rui Ci and Neoh Rui Ann for the double’s title.

“I am so excited about winning singles and doubles finals. I wasn’t expecting the singles title as Giovanna is a strong player,” said Joinne.

Convent Greenlane School student Eirdinna Eiylia Hairulnizam brushed aside Lau Xin En 21-13, 21-13 to emerge winner of the Girls Under-13 final.

RESULTS (All Finals):

Boys Under-15

Singles: Nixon Ang Jia Shen bt Khaw Kai Shyang 21-13, 21-18.

Doubles: Nixon Ang Jia Shen-Khaw Kai Shyang bt Louis Lee Qi Jun-Tan Hon Xuan 21-13,21-16.

Girls Under-15 Singles: Joinne Lee bt Giovanna Koay Shyuan 21-19, 21-12

Doubles: Joinne Lee-Giovanna Koay Shyuan bt Lee Rui Ci-Neoh Rui Ann 21-9, 21-12.

Boys Under-13

Singles: Sivenesh Saravanan bt Joshua Karunagaran 21-12, 21-16.

Doubles: Dolton Kuak-Lim Zheng Jie bt Darren Tan-Ong Zi Chuen 21-13, 21-14.

Girls Under-13 Singles: Eirdinna Eiylia Hairulnizam bt Lau Xin En 21-13, 21-13.

Doubles: Lim En Yu-Chor Yoon Qian bt Tan Jing Er-Teoh Min Yee 21-16, 22-20.

