Andalusia Rally – Sierra Morena – Córdoba World Heritage Site will form part of the FIA European Rally Championship until at least 2030* following confirmation of an extended agreement.

Based in the southern Spanish city of Córdoba, the all-asphalt rally became an instant hit when it joined the ERC schedule in 2025 under an initial three-year agreement, with April’s second running attracting 53 entries representing 20 countries.

The extended agreement between event organiser Automobile Club of Córdoba and WRC Promoter GmbH, promoter of the ERC, covers a further three years from 2028, meaning Andalusia Rally – Sierra Morena – Córdoba World Heritage Site will challenge ERC stars and their cars until at least 2030.

Andalusia Rally – Sierra Morena – Córdoba World Heritage Site benefits from a successful public-private partnership with key support provided by the Andalusian Regional Government, Córdoba Provincial Council and Córdoba City Council, as well as a number of sponsors, partners and supporters.

ERC Championship Manager Rami Virtanen said: “We are delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with Andalusia Rally – Sierra Morena – Córdoba World Heritage Site for the next three years. The event has demonstrated its capability to deliver a world-class rally, combining excellent organisation, passionate fans and the unique atmosphere of Córdoba. This agreement reflects our confidence in the rally’s long-term future within the FIA European Rally Championship and our shared ambition to continue growing the ERC across key markets in Europe.”

President of the Automobile Club of Córdoba Manuel Muñoz said: “It’s an honour and a great sense of pride having the responsibility of this project going forward until at least 2030 so we can keep both Andalusia and Córdoba among the very best of the FIA ERC. The Return of Investment the event provides to our area through this championship, nowadays carrying an amazing momentum, is the main ingredient needed to make each edition of the rally better than the previous one.”

Automobile Club of Córdoba is already hard at work on the 44th edition of Andalusia Rally – Sierra Morena – Córdoba World Heritage Site, which will take place in 2027.

*Subject to calendar approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council

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