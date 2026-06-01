Host Indonesia and Vietnam scored identical 3-0 wins in their Group A fixtures of the ASEAN U19 Boys’ Bank Sumut Championship 2026 at the Sumatera Utara Main Stadium in Deli Serdang.

Arkhan Kaka Putra Purwanto carved the opening goal for Indonesia in the 39th minute against Myanmar before Dimas Wicaksono Putra Rahman fired in a double (78th and 87th minute) for their comprehensive victory.

In the meantime, Vietnam had a hattrick from Cong Hau Hoang (2nd, 87th, and 90th+1 minute) to thank for their victory over Timor-Leste.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #PSSI

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