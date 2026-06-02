Australia completed an outstanding sevens double at the HSBC SVNS World Championship tournament in Valladolid, as their men’s and women’s sides lifted the titles on a thrilling finals day.

Australia’s women shook off their shock pool phase loss to USA on day two to claim the title with a dominant performance against the same opponents in the final and leapfrog New Zealand at the top of the HSBC SVNS World Championship table.

Having stunned New Zealand with a comeback win in the last four of an appetite-whetting opening match on the final day in Valladolid, Australia finished the job with a comprehensive performance in the final to lift the trophy in north-west Spain. Faith Nathan and player of the final Heidi Dennis both scored twice to record an impressive 27-14 win in the showpiece match.

Captain Isabella Nasser, however, refused to let her winning team rest on their laurels after their first tournament victory since their win in Dubai back at the start of the HSBC SVNS Series.

“Obviously, the job’s not done,” she said immediately after the final in north-west Spain. “We’ve got next week in Bordeaux to do, so [we have to] recover hard, train hard in the week and then hopefully put on a good performance next week.”

The Black Ferns Sevens bounced back to claim third, Kelsey Teneti scoring five of their eight tries in a dominant 50-14 win over Canada. Their performances in Spain ensured Australia, USA and New Zealand retain their places on the main HSBC SVNS Series next season.

Read full women’s wrap here Awesome Australia claim Spanish gold in Valladolid

In the men’s final, Australia fought their way back from an early 14-0 deficit against South Africa to win 26-19. James Turner and Ethan McFarland erasing the Blitzboks’ first-half advantage before the break, and Ben Dowling and Henry Hutchison handing them an unassailable second-half lead, despite the best late efforts of Gino Cupido.

Player of the final Hutchison believes his side are heading in the right direction, after they claimed their first title of the sevens season. “I feel like the group is in a really good place,” he said. “We know we’re not consistently the best in the world, but we’re knocking at the door and that’s where we want to be at the moment.

“It’s a huge amount of growth from last season and during this season – the challenge for us is to now continue that growth northwards.”

Argentina, who have stepped up a gear in the HSBC SVNS World Championship phase of the season, beat Fiji 28-17 in the third-place play-off.

Read full men’s wrap here Australia blitz South Africa to lift Valladolid trophy

Australia, South Africa and Argentina have wrapped up three of the eight available places on the main HSBC SVNS Series next season, leaving the remaining sides to battle for the five open slots next weekend in Bordeaux. Tickets for the HSBC SVNS World Championship Series finale are available to purchase here,

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