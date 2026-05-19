Miko Marczyk, ERC BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia on May 29-31, 2025 in Sweden // WRC Promoter GmbH / Red Bull Content Pool

Teemu Suninen headlines record field of 60 crews assembling in Karlstad.

The FIA European Rally Championship switches to gravel and shifts up another gear in Sweden this week with the fourth running of BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia.

Rallying’s equivalent of a high-speed rollercoaster ride, BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia, based in Karlstad from 22 – 24 May, is big on commitment behind the wheel and even bigger in terms of entries.

An event-record 60 crews have registered to chase points across the ERC1, ERC3, ERC4 and Junior ERC categories, further highlighting the popularity of the championship.

Teemu Suninen, a three-time FIA World Rally Championship podium finisher, heads the entry as he prepares to battle on roads he’s only driven in the thick of winter when Rally Sweden was based in the Värmland region.

“From snow to summer the roads will change completely so no chance to use any old knowledge,” said the Pirelli-equipped Finn. “The fight in the ERC is really tight but that makes me excited and that’s why I’m competing here to see the level of the locals and to see the level we have to take to be on par with them.”

Suninen will switch from the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 that powered him to WRC2 glory on Vodafone Rally de Portugal earlier this month to the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 he used to finish fourth on last month’s 43rd Andalusia Rally – Sierra Morena – Córdoba World Heritage Site, his ERC comeback after a break of 11 years.

“They are both top cars but they behave differently, brake pedals, throttles, steering response, everything is very different,” The Racing Factory driver, 32, explained. “I wish the win would happen but in my mind there are seven possible winners if not more. That’s really exciting, but I will need to push the bar higher because it will be a really tight fight.”

Among those aiming to battle Suninen in Sweden are Michelin-supplied Miko Marczyk, the defending ERC champion, MRF-shod Mārtiņš Sesks, a stage winner in the WRC, Hankook-equipped home hero Isak Reiersen, third on BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia last season, and Lancia-powered Andrea Mabellini. Other leading contenders include Eyvind Brynildsen, last year’s winner, and Sweden’s Calle Carlberg, the 2025 Junior ERC champion.

Of the 60 ERC priority drivers in action this weekend, 29 will compete in the pacesetting Rally2 cars in the FIA ERC1 category, 13 in Rally3 machines in FIA ERC3, 17 in Rally4s FIA ERC4 – including 16 in the Hankook-supplied FIA Junior ERC Championship, which begins in Sweden – and a lone Rally5 contender in the front-wheel-drive division. Ten ERC3 contenders are registered for the ERC Fiesta Rally3 Trophy, while a total of 24 nationalities are represented on the entry list.

To find out more about the talent-packed, record-breaking entry click HERE and click HERE for more on the route for the fourth BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia.

How to watch?

Fans across the globe can experience the excitement and drama of the ERC with every stage of every rally broadcast Rally.TV platform. In addition, the ERC is broadcast in a number of countries around the world and fans are advised to check local listings for details.

BAUHAUS Royal Rally of Scandinavia 2026: the key numbers

Stages: 16

Competitive distance: 185.94 kilometres

Total distance: 982.89 kilometres

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