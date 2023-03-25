Following a series of discussions with various stakeholders, Discovery Sports Events announces it will not promote the ETCR, eTouring Car World Cup during 2023.

Over recent months, there have been extensive discussions around the next phase of the series, including its sporting and regulatory format as a priority. In particular, recognising the importance of further integrating the traditional Touring Car DNA within the series to create the best stage for electric car racing. One with a packed grid that maximizes the appeal to fans, manufacturers, and drivers.

Despite the efforts made by all parties to finalise the new sporting and regulatory framework that meets the needs of the manufacturers, the necessary conditions could not be implemented in a satisfactory manner ahead of launching a full season.

Introduced as the first multi-brand all-electric touring car series in 2021 and promoted by Discovery Sports Events over the past two seasons, it has delivered action-packed races to motorsports fans with sustainability and innovation at its core.

