UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has announced that UEFA Euro 2021 Women’s Championships will be played a year later from July 3-21, 2022 but England will remain as hosts for the 13th edition of the championships.

UEFA’s executive committee met on Thursday and decided on the move to give the championships the “spotlight it deserves” in a year which will also see Birmingham play host to the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

Moving the 16-team women’s championships is also the avoid it clashing with the UEFA Men’s Championships Euro 2020 which had to be postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another factor that played a factor in the move for the women’s championships is to avoid a clash with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which will be held a year later from July 23-Aug 8, 2021 due to the virus. The Tokyo Olympics were earlier scheduled from July 24-Aug 9, 2020.

“By moving UEFA Women’s Euro to 2022 are ensuring that the women’s championships will get the spotlight it deserves,” said Ceferin.

The original dates for the UEFA Women’s Championships were 7 July-Aug 1, 2021. The Netherlands is the defending champion in the women’s championships. RIZAL ABDULLAH