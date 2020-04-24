The deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) has struck a member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organizing Committee and is now quarantined at home.

According to insidegames.biz, the Organizing Committee said those who had come in close contact with the man – in his thirties – and tested positive for the virus, have been identified and placed under house quarantined.

Some 3,800 workers from the Japanese Olympic Committee, the Japanese Para Olympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the Japanese Government have been roped into the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee.

Japan has not been spared the virus. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has imposed a nationwide state of emergency.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were scheduled to be held from July 24-Aug 9, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19, the Games have been postponed to next summer and the new dates are July 23-Aug 8, 2021.

Japan has not been spared from the virus with 324 deaths and nearly 12,500 affected. Primi Minister Sinzo Abe has imposed a nationwide state of emergency. RIZAL ABDULLAH