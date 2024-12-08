Sao Paulo E-Prix Round 1

The 2024/25 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship began in São Paulo with the debut of the GEN3 Evo car, where Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) made history by winning from 22nd on the grid in a race featuring 111 overtakes and five race leaders.

The dramatic event included a Safety Car and two Red Flags, one following a crash that left reigning Champion Pascal Wehrlein’s Porsche upside down; thankfully, Wehrlein was unharmed.

NEOM McLaren’s Taylor Barnard, 20, became Formula E’s youngest-ever podium finisher, placing third behind Evans and TAG Heuer Porsche’s Antonio Felix da Costa after charging through the field with strategic use of the enhanced ATTACK MODE.

Evans leads the Drivers’ standings, with NEOM McLaren atop the Teams’ table, as the series heads to Mexico City for Round 2 on January 11.

The 2024/25 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship launched in spectacular fashion in São Paulo, with Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) making history by becoming the first driver to win from the back of the grid, after starting from 22nd in the debut race for the GEN3 Evo car. Featuring 111 overtakes, five leaders and dramatic moments including two Red Flags, the race delivered one of Formula E’s greatest spectacles.

The action-packed race was punctuated by a Safety Car and two Red Flags, including one following a dramatic crash involving reigning Champion Pascal Wehrlein, whose Porsche ended upside down after hitting the wall. Thankfully, Wehrlein was unharmed. The introduction of a powered-up ATTACK MODE, now with a four-wheel drive boost, added a new layer of strategy, enabling Evans to charge through the field late in the race.

Former leader Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E Team) delivered a strong performance but was dealt a harsh blow with a late drive-through penalty, denying him a potential victory. NEOM McLaren capitalised on the chaos, with Taylor Barnard and Sam Bird storming from 17th and 16th on the grid to finish third and fourth. Barnard, aged 20 years and 189 days, became Formula E’s youngest-ever podium finisher, surpassing Daniel Abt’s record set in 2015.

Mahindra Racing’s Edoardo Mortara secured fifth place, followed by Norman Nato (Nissan Formula E Team) and Nyck de Vries (also Mahindra Racing) in sixth and seventh, respectively. Sebastien Buemi (Envision Racing), Dan Ticktum (CUPRA KIRO), and Jean-Éric Vergne (DS PENSKE) completed the top 10. Following his penalty, Rowland finished in 14th after leading for much of the race.

With this stunning performance, Evans now leads the Drivers’ standings, while NEOM McLaren sits atop the Teams’ table.

Formula E heads to Mexico City for Round 2 of Season 11 on January 11 2025.

Mitch Evans, No. 9, Jaguar TCS Racing, said:

“To be honest I’m just trying to process everything! Obviously I wasn’t expecting this after misfortune in qualifying, not getting any laps and starting at the back. I was just hoping to pick up some points and start the season, but found myself up 18 places on the first lap and was in the mix quite quickly. Then my focus shifted, thinking maybe I can get myself some more points, maybe a podium, but I also had some good fortune with some people getting damage in some crashes. Obviously it’s great to see Pascal [Wehrlein] walk away from that accident. I had to get a little bit lucky – it was a crazy race, very hard to manage the strategy and know what to do at what time. Full credit to everyone at Jaguar – this was a sweet one.”

António Félix da Costa, No.13, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, said:

“We’ve had a shocker of the last two years, so it was a tough way to kick things off. But we had a strong car as a team, a strong package, testing has been good, we’ve been reliable and I’m happy to come home with a podium. It was close with Mitch for a win, but well done to him coming from last. That’s an achievement, doesn’t matter how you get it done. Lastly, I’m glad to see Pascal [Wehrlein] is okay. It’s a reminder that what we do is dangerous and we need that respect between all of us. I know Nick [Cassidy] is a fair guy, but it’s an eye opener for all of us.”

Taylor Barnard, No.5, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, said:

“I’ve not written a podium speech! Especially after the start of that race, I took off my front wing and had to change it, come into the pits and I had a Drive-Through Penalty unfortunately. I don’t know what to say. The team did an absolutely amazing job with the second ATTACK MODE strategy, it made it easy for me and Sam [Bird] to pass and get up to the front and we both did a great job. He protected me at the end so thanks to him for the great teamwork. I didn’t expect to be standing here!”

2024 SÃO PAULO E-PRIX ATTENDED BY LOCAL STARS

Emerson Fittipaldi, two-time Formula 1 World Champion and Indy 500 winner, returned to the São Paulo E-Prix for Round 1 of the Season 11 ABB FIA World Championship. Fittipaldi, accompanied by his son Emerson Jnr – who most recently competed in the Formula Regional European Championship – enjoyed meet-and-greets with drivers and tours of the Lola Yamaha ABT and NEOM McLaren Formula E garages.

Caio Castro, actor, model and racing driver, who competes in the Porsche GT3 Carrera Cup Series, watched the race from the Porsche Garage. Meanwhile, Brazilian DJ and record producer Vintage Culture cheered on the teams from the exclusive Formula E VIP hospitality area, EMOTION CLUB, before headlining the opening round of Season 11 of the ABB FIA World Championship.

Local celebrities Mia Mamede, Bruno de Luca, Michele Machado Nunes, Cézar Black, Marcos Chiese, Márvio Lúcio, Daniel Zuckerman and Maurício Meirelles were among other stars who were welcomed to enjoy the thrilling action.

FORMULA E CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY AT SÃO PAULO E-PRIX

FIA Girls on Track hosted 120 girls for their first event of the season, promoting empowerment and education, with participants attending workshops, gaming, listening to career talks and experiencing a Pit Lane Walk.

As part of the series’ community engagement and social sustainability strategy, Formula E supported Associação PiPA via its Better Futures Fund. Its €25,000 donation will directly impact 280 young people through enhanced education programmes within socially vulnerable communities, as well as hosting 5,000 children and their families connected to the charity on race day.

