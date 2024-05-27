Satoru Mochizuki, the head coach of the Indonesia women’s national team, will be looking to hone the team’s tactical acumen further when they face Singapore tomorrow.

Indonesia will take on Singapore in a friendly at the Madya Stadium in Jakarta.

“Currently the team continues to experience positive developments. I want the players to continue to give their best and improve on their overall tactical abilities,” said Mochizuki.

“I don’t really know much about Singapore’s strength. I want to see what it is like, especially in the senior national team. This will later become a reference for us.”

#AFF

#PSSI

