The Sands China Ltd. Macau Open 2025 ended on Sunday at the Macao East Asian Games Dome with Chen Yu Fei’s victory marking an even distribution of titles of the BWF Super 300 event.

As the top seed in the Women’s Singles, Yu Fei was up against Danish underdog Line Christophersen.

But the 2020 Olympic Games gold medallist dictated the pace from the onset for her fourth BWF World Tour crown this year as she walked away 21-17, 21-17 victorious

With China taking the final crown on offer on the final day of competition, the other four titles went to four different countries – Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Denmark.

Indonesia secured the Men’s Singles title through Alwi Farhan’s victory as the former World Junior champion (in 2023 in the US) defeated Justin Hoh from Malaysia.

The fifth-seeded Alwi won by a convincing 21-15, 21-5 in 54 minutes for only his second BWF World Tour title.

In the second final, Hsieh Pei-shan-Hung En-tzu from Chinese Taipei won the Women’s Doubles when they set aside the challenge of Kaho Osawa-Mae Tanabe from Japan.

The second-seeded Pei-shan-En-tzu took almost an hour to shut down the challenge of seventh-seeded Kaho-Mae 21-18, 21-12.

Malaysia then made up for the disappointment in the Men’s Singles when Junaidi Arif-Roy King Yap delivered an upset in the final of the Men’s Doubles when they overcame Indonesian top seed Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani.

In the duel that lasted a good 80 minutes, Junaidi-Roy fought hard for the first set 22-20 before wrapping up their first BWF World Tour title in their career, taking the second set 21-18.

Malaysia’s hope of a second title was dashed in the final of the Mixed Doubles when the pair of Jimmy Wong-Lai Pei Jing could not do one over Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje from Denmark.

Christiansen-Boje, who are just making a comeback after a year’s absence, prove their worth with a 21-13, 21-16 win.

SANDS CHINA Ltd. MACAU OPEN 2025

ALL FINALS

RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES – Alwi Farhan (IDN) bt Justin Hoh (MAS) 21-15, 21-5

WOMEN’S DOUBLES – Hsieh Pei-shan-Hung En-tzu (TPE) bt Kaho Osawa-Mae Tanabe (JPN) 21-18, 21-12

MEN’S DOUBLES – Junaidi Arif-Roy King Yap (MAS) bt Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani (IDN) 22-20, 21-18

MIXED DOUBLES – Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje (DEN) bt Jimmy Wong-Lai Pei Jing (MAS) 21-13, 21-16

WOMEN’S SINGLES – Chen Yu Fei (CHN) bt Line Christophersen (DEN) 21-17, 21-17

