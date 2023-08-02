Vietnam’s FIFA Women’s World Cup debut may have ended on a low note but head coach Mai Duc Chung believes the future is bright for the game in the Southeast Asian nation.
Vietnam found the Netherlands too strong in their final Group E match at the Dunedin Stadium on Tuesday, with the 2019 runners-up cruising to a 7-0 win.
#AFF
#AFC
#VFF
