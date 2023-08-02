Home 2023 Experience will boost Vietnam’s development, says Duc Chung 2023Football Experience will boost Vietnam’s development, says Duc Chung August 3, 2023 4 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Vietnam’s FIFA Women’s World Cup debut may have ended on a low note but head coach Mai Duc Chung believes the future is bright for the game in the Southeast Asian nation. Vietnam found the Netherlands too strong in their final Group E match at the Dunedin Stadium on Tuesday, with the 2019 runners-up cruising to a 7-0 win. For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/fifa_womens_world_cup/news/experience_will_boost_vietnams_development_says_mai_1.html #AFF #AFC #VFF Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... - Advertisement - RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 2023 Sadom back from spiritual sojourn for Mandiri Indonesia Open 2023 Ukrainian team prepares for World Athletics Championships 2023 Easy for top seed Eogene in opening round of Petronas National U18 Championships 2023 MOST POPULAR Experience will boost Vietnam’s development, says Duc Chung August 3, 2023 Sadom back from spiritual sojourn for Mandiri Indonesia Open August 3, 2023 Ukrainian team prepares for World Athletics Championships August 2, 2023 Easy for top seed Eogene in opening round of Petronas National... August 2, 2023 Load more - Advertisement -HOT NEWS 2023 Back-to-back PFL title for Bintang Timur Surabaya 2023 Rea triumphs with inspired ride in wet and wild WorldSBK Race... 2023 FWWC: Philippines undone by Norway power show 2023 Outspoken ahead of Most