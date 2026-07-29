Malaysia have been drawn in Division One, Group A of the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

The Harimau Malaya squad will take on host Indonesia, India and Singapore in the group with the tournament slated for 24 September to 3 October 2026.

Division One, Group B is Vietnam, Pakistan, Thailand and the Philippines.

Division Two which will play all their matches in Hong Kong with the host taking on Myanmar and Brunei Darussalam in Group A and Cambodia, Laos and Timor-Leste in Group B.

Graphic Courtesy #FAM

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