Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of Alex Rins. He will be joining Yamaha’s factory team rider line-up for the 2024 MotoGP™ season alongside Fabio Quartararo.

The vastly experienced Spaniard has many premier-class and lower-class race victories (6x MotoGP™, 4x Moto2™, 8x Moto3™, 18 in total) and podiums (18x MotoGP™, 17x Moto2™, 23x Moto3™, 58 in total) to his name. His vast experience and undeniable talent make him a fully qualified and welcome addition to the Yamaha rider line-up.

Following Rins’ leg injury sustained in the 2023 Italian GP Sprint, MotoGP™ fans the world over eagerly anticipate his return to action. He underwent two surgeries and is working hard on making a full recovery.

Lin Jarvis, Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing: “We are delighted that Alex is joining the Yamaha line-up, and we warmly welcome him to the Yamaha MotoGP group.

“We expect Alex to be a great asset. He has vast experience as a MotoGP rider and is known to be a natural talent and a multi-time MotoGP class race winner. He already has experience with two other MotoGP manufacturers and has ridden bikes with similar characteristics to the YZR-M1, which should help him adapt quickly to our bike. His win in COTA earlier this year underlines his speed, hunger, and determination to succeed.

“Alex has been away from the MotoGP paddock for a while due to the injury he sustained at Mugello, but we are confident that he should be fully recovered and up to speed for the 2024 season. We are really looking forward to working with him and believe that he will collaborate well with Fabio and enhance the total performance of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team.” – www.motogp.com

