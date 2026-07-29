Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “The Audi Q91 is the new flagship of the Audi portfolio. With our first large full-size SUV, we are elevating our brand’s premium positioning.”

The new full-size SUV impresses with an unrivaled sense of space; premium materials, individual electric seats in the second row, and automatic doors underline the business-class atmosphere

The new flagship SUV model represents technical excellence with comprehensive driver assistance, Audi’s largest panoramic sunroof2, and curved digital OLED rear lights – a world first

With its largest SUV to date, Audi is assigning the number 9 for the first time and strategically expanding the top end of its model portfolio. The new Audi Q91 combines spaciousness, precise dynamics, and technological innovations in a single vehicle.

Highlights include third-generation curved digital OLED rear lights, individual electric seats in the second row, automatic doors, adaptive driving assistant plus with hands-free driving, and the largest panoramic sunroof2 ever fitted to an Audi.

Sophisticated suspension and quattro all-wheel drive, paired with highly efficient powertrains, guarantee remarkable performance and composure on almost every surface. The SUV will be available to order from the end of July 2026 with prices starting at 108,400 euros for the Q9 TDI 220 kW.

“In the future, ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ will increasingly be defined by the in-car experience – because cars are much more than just a means of transportation. For many of our customers, they are becoming mobile living spaces,” says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner.

“That is exactly what the Audi Q91 represents as the new flagship of our portfolio. Premium materials, individual electric seats in the second row, and automatic doors underscore our commitment to quality in the interior. When combined with the latest driver assist systems and a holistic user experience, it becomes clear where we are taking the Audi brand.”

The interior of the new Q91, featuring premium materials and standout features, underscores Audi’s commitment to quality. Two interior variants with distinct equipment packages offer customers numerous options for personalization.

The new Q91 seats seven passengers as standard. Large families will appreciate that all three seats in the second row feature mounting points for child seats. The Q91 is optionally available with six seats – delivering extra space and a business-class atmosphere.

All six seats are partially power-adjustable with an optional heating function. The two electrically adjustable individual seats in the second row are a particular highlight.In the third row, each seatback folds down individually at the push of a button.

In the first row, the sports seat plus also adds ventilation and massage functions. For the first time, automatic doors offer increased comfort when entering and exiting the vehicle. Extensive surround sensors protect against collisions: an obstacle detection system stops the door if it cannot be opened fully.

An electric soft-close mechanism ensures the doors shut gently. The automatic doors can be conveniently opened and closed from multiple control points and remotely via the myAudi app.

Another highlight of the Q91 interior is the largest-ever panoramic sunroof2 in an Audi, fitted as standard. It features a glass surface of more than 1.5 square meters that can be opened wide or tilted. Optional features include switchable transparency and, for the first time, illumination of the glass roof whose color adapts to the personalized ambient lighting.

The Audi Q91 is unapologetically high status. Measuring 5.31 meters long, 2.21 meters wide, and 1.81 meters tall, with a wheelbase of 3.14 meters, it is the largest Audi of all time. Its upright front gives the full-size SUV an assertive stance and unmistakable character.

The two equipment lines – advanced as standard and S line as an option – are clearly distinct. The advanced line presents a prestigious exterior with vertical bars in the Singleframe, while the S line exterior delivers a sportier edge.

Alloy wheels of up to 23 inches amplify the presence of the new Q91, while design elements such as the roof rails, bold rear overhang, and upright cabin emphasize the utility and generous proportions of the SUV.

Advanced lighting technology adds to the Q9’s1 powerful presence – including a world premiere. The third-generation digital OLED rear lights set new standards for form, function, and safety.

The outer digital OLED panels, a world first, are curved in three dimensions thanks to ultra-thin glass. This not only opens up new design possibilities – allowing the panels to flow with the vehicle’s silhouette – but also increases visibility, as the light can be seen from a wider angle.

A second innovation in lighting technology similarly boosts road safety: the advanced turn signals. At night, this feature projects a stylized turn signal onto the ground in sync with the dynamic signals at the front and rear, ensuring high visibility for other road users.

Digital Matrix LED headlights with a micro-LED module provide excellent range, precise illumination, and high contrast. Their expanded light guidance functions ensure added safety on the road.

At launch, the Q9 (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 8.0–7.4 (29.4-31.8 US mpg); combined CO2 emissions in g/km: 209–194 (336.4-312.2 g/mi); CO2 class: G) will be available from Audi partners in Germany with a three-liter V6 diesel engine delivering 220 kW (299 PS) and 630 Nm of torque.

In selected European markets, Audi will also offer a variant with 180 kW (245 PS) and 500 Nm. The three-liter V6 diesel engine with MHEV plus technology features an electric-powered compressor for direct throttle response.

The MHEV plus technology, including a next-generation powertrain generator, supports the drivetrain with up to 18 kW (24 PS) of extra power. The three-liter V6 diesel engine thus offers powerful starts and highly efficient driving. The Q91 is equipped with a fast-shifting eight-speed tiptronic and quattro permanent all-wheel drive as standard.

The new Audi Q91 will be available to order in Germany from the end of July, with deliveries expected to commence in the fourth quarter. Prices start at 108,400 euros for the Q9 TDI 220 kW1.

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