Ezra FC and Young Elephants FC have taken the lead at the top of the Lao League 1 2025/26 after just five matches into the new season.

Defending champions Ezra and Young Elephants, champions in 2022 and 2023, have amassed the full 15 points from five matches played.At the last game of the season, Young Elephants struggled to beat GB FC 1-0, with the only goal of the game coming off Sengdaovy Hanthavong in the 57th minute.In contrast, Ezra pummelled Savannakhet 8-1 – with a hat-trick each from Peter Phanthavong (37th, 40th and 45th+2 minute) and Koki Narita (68th, 70th and 85th).The other goals for Ezra came off an own goal from Savannakhet’s Tae-hwan Joo in the 39th minute and Phetdavanh Somsanith’s 45th minute effort.Third in the standings of the Lao League 1 2025/26 is Lao Army FC. #AFF#LFFPhotos Courtesy #EzraFC #YoungElephantsFC

